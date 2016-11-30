We can’t really bring all those jobs back

Franklin knew that no previous democratic republic had survived and he was familiar with the writings of Aristotle, Plato and Machiavelli. Plato felt that government should be in the hands of the most intelligent and educated citizens.

Aristotle wrote that democracy would only work until citizens learned they could vote themselves generous bonuses from the public treasury. Machiavelli recommended that a “benevolent dictatorship” was the best form of government.

Both Aristotle and Plato felt that ordinary citizens lacked knowledge and reasoning ability to make government decisions. Hillary Clinton perhaps unintentionally subscribed to their belief when she called those who supported Trump “deplorables.”

The nation that has at least twice served as the defender of democratic freedom for the world and provided more economic opportunity and more freedoms than any other has a problem with its national identity and faces serious problems that threaten its future.

These problems include a national debt that threatens to destroy the value of its currency, moral problems that have corrupted the population and influenced courts to violate the division of governmental powers and responsibilities established by the Constitution, religious liberty that may allow freedom to a religion that has declared war on Christianity and Western civilization and employment problems that will require replacing major manufacturing industries that have supported it.

It was clear during the recent election that many citizens were unhappy to the point of anger about current conditions and that most were uninformed and not thinking very clearly about the people seeking the presidency.

A woman who had displayed a lack of judgment, risked national security, masked huge donations of cash as speaking fees and contributions to a charitable foundation in a pay-for-play operation and lied about incidents in which she had been involved, and an uninformed loudmouth who appealed to all who felt the country needed change vied to be elected.

Both made empty promises they would be unable to keep and conducted campaigns of attacks on the character of their opponent. Voters found themselves obliged to choose between bad and worse. The only significant issue to be decided was what kind of justice would be appointed to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court for the next generation.

The voters who elected Donald Trump were obviously angry about what has been happening in our countrymanufacturers moving out, millions of jobs lost galloping inflation driving costs up. They accepted Trump’s promise that he would stop the moving of industries and bring the jobs back. Neither they nor Trump himself appeared to recognize that the promise would be impossible to fulfill.

Globalization has been happening spontaneously, giving jobs and better standards of living to people in countries where labor costs are less than ours at the expense of American workers. Advancements in technologies and communications have speeded the process.

Those who favor and promote globalization say our workers should train for more skilled jobs and we should become a “service economy.” They have proposed we develop new industries that will provide new jobs.

The government has poured huge amounts of money into projects to develop unsuccessful new energy projects, financing them by printing new money under what Federal Board officials call “quantitative easing” which has increased the national debt and inflation at an incomprehensible rate. In addition the balance of trade deficit continues to increase.

Those with knowledge of economics recognize that we can’t exist doing each other’s laundry or mowing our neighbors’ lawns, that we must grow, harvest, make or extract things people want and need to eat, wear and enjoy in order for our economy to succeed. We must have something of worth to exchange with those who provide us with what we need or we will find ourselves in the circumstances of a developing nation struggling to survive.

Murvin H. Perry of Johnson City is a retired professor of journalism.