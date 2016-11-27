Health care is not like buying a car or jeans

The FTC will consider decisions from authorities in Virginia and Tennessee before issuing a final ruling. The Virginia Department of Health commissioner will make the ultimate decision on the merger’s approval in Virginia.

A public comment hearing held Nov. 21 in Johnson City saw 27 people speaking with 21 “profoundly” in favor of the merger. But three speakers asked Tennessee Commissioner of Public Health John Dreyzhener to deny the merger’s approval. Written comments may still be made via email to tn.health@tn.gov. Deadline for Tennessee to decide on the merger is Jan. 12.

Many contend the merger will drive health care costs up, but officials from Wellmont and Mountain States recently revised proposals for the merger to demonstrate that “health care prices will go up if the merger is not approved and prices will drop if the merger is approved.” This statement is backed up by commitments to implement mechanisms to hold costs down.

The FTC disagrees and says processes proposed by Wellmont and Mountain States to control costs wouldn’t “replicate the benefits of competition.” The FTC currently has a “non-public” investigation into the costs and benefits of the merger.

Conventional wisdom on monopolies appears simple: If we have only one health care system in the region with no competition, prices will go up. So, many are quick to say any monopoly is bad.

But it’s helpful to look at what competition in health care is and what it isn’t before automatically declaring the merger will drive costs up.

First, let’s look at markets where prices for goods or services can easily be compared. Take cars for example. When we buy a car, we can check the Internet and easily see what we should pay. Then, we can shop for the best deal. We can do the same for say, a pair of jeans. Prices are readily available and accurate.

Healthcare services are different. While the costs of certain procedures are available, it is difficult to compare for example, what an appendectomy will cost at Wellmont vs. Mountain States. Often, pre-admission tests, procedures and follow up care are very different.

And hospitals or other healthcare providers don’t determine what patients will ultimately pay for many services. That is determined by third party payers-insurance plans, Medicare or Medicaid for example. So, while the hospital may charge X for an appendectomy, the insurance may only pay X minus, leaving the patient responsible for the balance.

Family physicians, or whomever refers the patient for surgery, also indirectly determine what patients pay. He or she will refer to a preferred surgeon, based on many factors, without regard to costs. We usually follow our doctor’s recommendations and don’t shop around for a better deal for surgery.

Consequently, viewing health care competition as we view competition the purchase of cars or jeans is problematic that can lead to bad decisions.

But know that not all health care competition is bad. If viewed and assessed properly, competition can lead to lower costs and improved health care quality. We trust that the FTC looks at health care competition comprehensively and not only through the traditional lens of monopoly-avoidance based on competition.

Dr. Penelope Dash and David Meridith of McKinsey and Company, a world-wide consulting firm that does extensive research on health care issues, offer some insight that could benefit those who will ultimately decide if the Mountain States and Wellmont are permitted to merge.

The answer to the question “will the merger drive up costs?” is like most complex economic and social questions: “It depends.”

Dash and Meridith offer the following to assess if health care competition is healthy:

• For specialized services, competition can inadvertently encourage excess capacity and duplication of facilities. We may have seen this as Mountain States and Wellmont have both devoted considerable resources to specialized services including cardiac and cancer care. This can drive costs up due to unnecessary duplication. A merger could reduce such duplication.

• For less specialized acute services, classic competition can be helpful. For example, multiple providers of elective surgery can help control costs. Such competition, which exists now, would support denial of the merger.

• Increased availability of health care data helps introduce competition by enabling patients (and in some cases, referring doctors) to compare the both the cost and quality of services. The data could first focus on metrics that can be easily gathered and readily understood, such as waiting times and patient satisfaction scores. Over time, information about outcomes for certain procedures could be added as health systems’ data-collection ability and patients’ level of knowledge rise. While some data such as this are available, it isn’t offered in easily comparable formats or consistently published.

• Mechanisms are already in place to enhance quality while reducing costs in our region. For example, training primary care doctors who provide preventative and cost effective care has long been the focus of the Quillen College of Medicine and supported by both systems. Utilization of ancillary health providers (nurse practitioners, for example) to offer primary care services is increasing. Both systems also offer ambulatory surgery centers, retail health clinics, and telephone — or internet-based care, all low-cost alternatives. However, some of these efforts could be consolidated.

The hospital merger has primarily focused on competition to the acute sector — hospitals controlled by Mountain States and Wellmont. However, as Dash and Meridith state, acute care competition is not all to consider. Both health systems, or a single system, must continue to focus toward unleashing competition in primary care as well as providing consumers information to be properly informed about health care decisions.

So, competition in health care certainly not like shopping for cars or jeans. Hopefully, the FTC weighs multiple factors as they consider what is best for Mountain States and Wellmont patients — from both a cost and quality perspective. This should be the goal.

Aubrey Lee of Johnson City is a professor in the School of Business and Economics at King University.