Buckling up on school buses

A school bus accident on a narrow road in rural Washington County in September 2012 renewed calls to buckle up students. Like most school buses in Tennessee, the bus carrying 42 students from David Crockett High School was not equipped with passenger seat belts.

Students were tossed around when the bus went off the road and rolled over at least three times, leaving 27 passengers with serious enough injuries to require medical treatment at one of three area hospitals.

After the accident many parents were suggesting that seat belts could have saved students from serious injury. That was something that James “Doc” Jones, a longtime paramedic with the Washington County Emergency Medical Services, had been saying for years.

Jones — who died in 2013 — first appeared before the Washington County Board of Education on Oct. 4, 2010, to urge county officials to equip school buses with seat belts and shoulder harnesses. Board of Education members said they appreciated his concerns, but told Jones the costs for adding seat belts made the idea impractical.

It was the same reaction members of the Tennessee General Assembly have had on the issue. Just a month after a two-school bus accident in Knox County killed two elementary students and a teacher’s aide in December 2014, a state lawmaker introduced a bill to equip school buses in Tennessee with seat belts.

There had been previous attempts to put seat belts on all school buses in Tennessee, but this time legislators were asked to consider a bill that would allow school systems to phase in seat belts.

Unfortunately, that bill fell victim to the same concern that had derailed past attempts to equip buses with seat belts — the cost.

It was those cost concerns that helped to kill a similar bill in 2007, as well as seven previous attempts at passing a school bus seat belt law since 1990. A cost analysis of a seat belt bill introduced in 2004 determined that it would cost $84 million to retrofit all school buses in Tennessee.

It’s doubtful parents of the children killed and injured in Monday’s bus crash will see any compensation for their medical bills or funeral expenses from the Chattanooga school district. That’s because Tennessee law limits damages paid by governments to $700,000 for a single accident.

And it’s unlikely parents will receive any satisfaction in court from the private company that operated the bus, which federal authorities say has reported 142 crashes with injuries and three fatalities nationally in the last 24 months. Gov. Bill Haslam has also been successful in recent years in pushing for passage of a new law to reduce the liability exposure of businesses in civil lawsuits. That law caps, with a few exceptions, non-economic damages at $750,000 and punitive damages at $500,000.

Putting the right people behind the wheel of a school bus is not always easy. Even so, we must remember school bus drivers carry a very special cargo.

