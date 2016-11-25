Becoming a national leader in health care

Hart said that the human figures in “Ex Niliho “emerge from the nothingness of chaos, caught in the moment of eternal transformation — the majesty and mystery of divine force in a state of becoming.”

While admiring this magnificent work of art recently, it reminded me how Ballad Health, our new regional health system, is also emerging from an environment characterized by decades of costly regulations. This new collaborative model for health care subscribes to the economic development principle called “the triple helix,” where universities, industry and government cooperate to create a more prosperous, knowledge based economy. We will be doing more than creating a new health care system. We will be creating a dynamic regional social enterprise.

As the name suggests, we all have the opportunity to work with Ballad Health to tell a new story as our region becomes a national leader in the transformation of healthcare. We will do that not only by advancing the health care delivered in our hospitals, but also by engaging people in innovative ways outside the hospital setting to promote healthier lifestyles with unprecedented investments in population and behavioral health programs.

In the process, Ballad will be creating new jobs in community-based behavioral health and wellness programs. Academic and research jobs will be created at East Tennessee State University’s Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy and Public Health and at other leading regional colleges.

The merger of the Mountain States and Wellmont Foundations will combine to create the Ballad Health Foundation, which will be able to partner with community members to make new investments in entrepreneurial initiatives that drive improvements in health outcomes for our citizens. Those investments will also create new jobs, spur innovation and improve population health.

Our physician board members believe that this merger will also allow the combined health system to hire even more advanced subspecialists that would not be possible if we kept competing against one another. All of these initiatives taken together will attract employers to our region because we will have a healthier, more productive and drug-free workforce.

Though we have great regional health systems today, their competition has often resulted in an approach to regional health that is much more chaotic than strategic. Out of the chaos of competition we are creating a nationally leading healthcare system based on collaboration rather than competition that will transform and unify our region in ways that we can’t yet imagine.

Most importantly, we will maintain local control of our healthcare, which will keep healthcare dollars and jobs in our region rather than exporting them elsewhere forever out of our reach. In the process, we will be combining our own creativity and down to earth resourcefulness in this once-in-a lifetime opportunity for our entire region to become “Better Together.”

Roger Leonard is chairman of the Wellmont Health System board of directors.