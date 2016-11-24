Death by deer: Don't let it happen to you

We rented a sizeable chunk of property that had many big fields. As I drove just a few feet away from a tree line at the beginning of one field, I spooked a couple of young spike horns. Instead of U-turning back into the woods, these deer decided to race me, going between my path and parallel to the tree line, just a few feet from my handlebars.

I was exhilarated with feelings that I could nearly reach out and touch these spry creatures.

Our race went on for about 400 meters and it was one of my fondest memories. Ultimately, I watched the pair of deer hop and soar over the fence at the end of the field, probably thinking they’d won the race.

Little did I know how close to death I was in my childish splendor.

These beasts could have slipped into a rage, flipped my four-wheeler and torn me apart.

The news has been frightening as of late, when it comes to human-deer interactions. As a distance runner, who went to a Division III school, and covered the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships in 2007 as a journalist, I particularly took notice of a viral video that was shared many times earlier this week.

To sum up the video, which I’ll include in the online version of this story, a bunch of runners in the back of the pack at the recent Division III Cross Country Championships in Pennsylvania were attacked by a whole lot of deer, who were running into them much quicker than they were moving.

One runner especially, Justin DeLuzio, was knocked off his feet by a fleet-footed deer. Had that hit aligned any more directly, perhaps head to head, as you see in every single football game, that runner could have died in an instant. Instead, DeLuzio was toss to the ground with ease as the deer recomposed itself and went the way of his deer companions.

It was like watching someone get hit by a car — and it wasn’t even a direct hit. It makes me think those deer in my childhood memory could have not only knocked me off my seat completely, but flipped the ATV altogether.

“I was in some pain during the race, but I definitely felt it more so afterwards,” DeLuzio told the running website Letsrun.com. “Once the adrenaline had gone down, I was sore for a couple of days. Fortunately, I do not have any scars or large bruises. Just a small one on my hip.”

Another story hits closer to home. A story out of Clarksville had a man suffering broken bones after a deer was hit by a car. The deer was thrown into the man with the kind of force I’d rather not consider.

According to the Mother Nature Network, about 130 people are killed each year by these beasts, many of which involve automobile accidents, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep your head on a swivel out there.

The time to be on the lookout is right now, as we’ve just started rut, or the white-tailed deer mating season. The male deer are so confused with the emotions they’re feeling that they’re both randy and quite combative when it comes to all competitors. This could be other deer, or humans they see as targets.

With reproduction on their minds, they’re liable to do anything crazy. Deer in rut have been known to hump hunters, deer decoys and dead compatriots, all while flying in front of traffic in pursuit of the only thing on their one-track minds.

It’s a dangerous world out there, folks, especially with that twinkle in all the deer’s eyes.

