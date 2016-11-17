Notes from Atlanta, Georgia

You can get to so many wonderful places in a fraction of a day’s drive. Fresh off a recent long weekend’s trip to Atlanta, Georgia, I’m not only appreciative of the wonderful sights, sounds, tastes and experiences I encountered there, but I’m also appreciative of this place in Tennessee I call home, from which I can travel so easily. Of course, I always look forward to coming back.

A city like Atlanta simply offers too much to take in over the course of approximately 72 hours, but having extremely well versed former Atlanta-based friends, we did our darnedest to do as much as we could. From Johnson City, without traffic you could conceivably encounter, it takes approximately four hours to get there.

If alcohol consumption, even the kind I do with a intense amount of responsibility and care involved, offends you, reading about this craft beer lover’s trip to Atlanta might not be one for you. You’ve been warned.

A late-Friday arrival put us directly at The Brick Store house for a few pints of the good stuff. Certainly you’ve experienced that warm tavern-style feel, where fine wood working and soft lighting puts an extra glow in your eye and belly, and that’s exactly what we got at this spot. The beer list was tremendous, and with a bit of bar fare, happening our tongues upon some pirogies, we were in a fine place of indulgence.

We were very fortunate in the lodging department, as friends of our friends offered us two couples each a rather swanky apartment in Atlanta’s Midtown. This is the place where much of the city’s financial and business community has fun and resides.

Directly next to Piedmont Park, I was able to fully explore this well maintained and enjoyed green space on my morning run.

Following morning runs each of the two mornings we had to explore, our hosts and tour guides brought us to Emory Village’s Rise-n-Dine for breakfast — where I ordered a bagel with lox, vegetable cream cheese and capers — and the next morning a corned beef hash with horseradish mustard sauce breakfast from Virginia Highland’s Murphy’s restaurant. In just a few words, these were the perfect meals to start my days and to fuel our explorations.

Dinners on our two full exploration days were equally special. The first evening, we joined a long line of hungry guests at Antico Pizza near the Georgia Tech campus. The open, find-your-own-seat cafeteria-style dining room was completely different from anything I was used to seeing in restaurants. People were fighting over spots to eat Antico’s pizza, but after we got our two pies and tried them ourselves, I totally understood why.

The night after, we went to the most unassuming eatery I’ve ever seen. Under the most unsightly “Thai Kitchen” sign is a building that looks equally unassuming. While this general look doesn’t improve when you go inside and get your seat, the food that’s brought out is other-worldly. I’ve never been to Thailand, but our friends have, and they spoke with Panita’s owner about the true comparison of the food there versus at this spot in Atlanta.

For other fine-drinking explorations, we went to another special night spot called The Porter, which was located in a nice Bohemian-style neighborhood called Little 5. The most impressive craft beer list and knowledgeable staff were the two most striking elements of this bar. I will dream of going back in the months and weeks ahead.

It should be noted that we sneaked in a trip to Alon’s Bakery in Druid Hills to get a medley of cookies, too.

It wasn’t just the indulgence of food and drink that has us shouting from the rooftops all the glorious stuff that’s in Atlanta.

Along with walking to and from our eating and drinking spots, we also waltzed through Piedmont Park in the evening. On the final evening of our trip, we were fortunate enough to catch the Garden Lights event in Atlanta’s Botanical Gardens. Our entry to the Garden Lights included 3D glasses and a cocktail coupon, which lead to a merry environment for all the exploring we did through the various light shows.

Another treat for our eyes and brains was a trip to the High Museum of Art, which is free on certain Sundays. We took full advantage of this accessibility and were able to enjoy works from such artists as Mark Rothko and Nicolas Tournier, among countless others. Following this experience, I am hesitant to give my honest opinion after visiting a city if I haven’t visited its museums.

A long walk up and down the Atlanta BeltLine, to and from the Ponce City and Krog Street markets, was also a perfect way to enjoy the nice weather. One of the coolest things we all observed through the weekend was a man in the middle of the BeltLine, hanging onto a kite that was in the air about a mile away, floating well above Midtown’s skyscrapers.

Living in Johnson City makes a trip to Atlanta accessible for a short or long visit — and I recommend you take advantage of this close proximity.

