Yes, this is my Prius. No, I won't help you move.

I probably would have laughed at me, too.

One of the store’s loaders agreed to help me put three sheets of sub-flooring and three sheets of paneling on top of my Toyota Prius. In between the roof and the bottom sheet on sub-flooring, I put down a towel and a yoga mat, sure not to damage my car’s cute little antenna.

After securing my load, I slid through the driver’s side window like Bo Duke and was well on my way home. Was it funny for all those buckaroos hopping down out of their trucks? Yes. Was it the sort of thing you see every day? Absolutely not. Did this vehicle — that gets approximately 50-miles-per-gallon and can drive on a charge for 60 miles — get my truck-worthy load back home without trouble? Yes.

And this isn’t the first or last time I’ve done something like this in my Prius, or my wife’s — as she drives one, too. When I’m not putting stuff on top of my car, I also have a highlight reel of accomplishments, using every inch of my car for transporting whatever I like.

You see, when I put down the back seats, my Prius transforms into a moving van. This past summer, my wife and I, with seat belts buckled and not much inconvenience, drove to Watauga Lake — with all hatches, doors and windows secured — with two adult-sized kayaks, paddles, preservers and other accessories in the car with us. Yes, you read that correctly.

A few years ago, when a can’t-pass-this-up Craigslist deal presented itself, we did the same thing with a six-foot dining table, and six chairs, all the way to Asheville and back. Again, all with the back door clasped.

There would be times when a truck would be much more convenient, as putting stuff inside and on top of a vehicle takes extra preparations, but when you combine the benefits of such an environmentally-sound vehicle, it’s totally worth the trouble of strapping your doors closed to get building materials home.

We’re a two-Prius family with big plans in our future. If you do a quick Google search, you’ll find there are many other resourceful people who take pride in the amount of things they can do with an unassuming vehicle. When the back hatch is opened, it’s quite easy to turn a Prius into a pop-up camper, using a tent attachment.

While that last idea isn’t my particular cup of tea, I do have plans of fitting a custom mattress for the back of my vehicle, upon which my wife, and dog — of course — can sleep when camping. It’s actually not as tight as you would guess, and with the seats down flat, there’s pretty much enough space to equate to a full-sized bed.

This kind of convenience isn’t readily available in every vehicle. I don’t work for Toyota and have no other reason to tell you of all the wonderful things my wife and I have been able to do with our dual Priuses than to let you know that you could get in on that same kind of convenience.

