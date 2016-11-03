Pallets seem free of cost, but are they?

Pragmatically, they help with the transportation of goods we use every single day. The way they’re made easily allows a forklift and heavy-lifting machine to move these goods around with little problem.

When they’ve been used, they’re either re-used — shared by the companies that require them — or are recycled. Sometimes, this recycling includes local builders who like the wood and the price tag of the pallet. That price is most often free.

Because high-turnaround businesses have so many, it’s often troublesome to try to find a way to get rid of them. What they are is a nail or screwed-together heap of building materials that could be transformed into something new and fun. So, when they’re set out in stacks, many people will pick up several, dismantle them and build interesting pieces of furniture.

In upstate New York, we had a family friend who owned a lot of properties. As the overseer of these properties, this genius ended up with piles upon piles of pallets and was in the process of building a large wood stove that worked by being fed pallets. He had this wood stove designed so all he had to do was scoop out the nails. I hope someone develops this project further.

And though I recently just built my first piece of pallet furniture — a bench for my wife, made only from a single pallet (and screws) — there are more costs than the sturdy fasteners I bought to put together my bench.

The environmental costs of pallets should not be ignored, no matter how big a proponent I am for using them creatively as building materials. My jaw drops at the pallet furniture I’ve seen, and with envy I look at those carpenters as artists, but let’s consider those other costs.

Because these wooden pallets are traveling across the globe, while they’re a prime transporter of our favorite goods, they’re also a prime transporter of invasive species. According to a January 2014 Jack Wax article on www.earthisland.org, there have been billions of dollars of damage to the environment because of the destruction of tree species by these invasive insects.

Wax also quotes the Hardwood Market Reports that wooden pallets (and wooden shipping crates) consume 44 percent of all the hardwood produced in the U.S. every year. Thirteen years before this the figure was at 35 percent. Our consumption of goods from far away seems to be accounting for the need for more pallets. Along with the delivery of those goods, we also bring in increased environmental costs.

In 2012, about 450 million wooden pallets were produced — each requiring 15 feet of board — according to the U.S. Forest Service. The U.S. Forest Service insists this process is sustainable, even going as far as saying the forests are growing in size.

Regardless of the size of our forests, many environmentally minded groups are looking at the world post-traditional wooden pallet.

IKEA announced that it’s going to continue looking at more environmentally sound ways of transporting its goods, looking into recyclable paper pallets. If the world’s largest provider of home furnishings can make strides in the right direction, it can be done by other companies, too.

I say that, knowing well that it could cut back on the amount of available free building materials.

