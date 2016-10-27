Do's and don'ts of marathon running with Coach Ben Rosario

Ben Rosario is the owner and operator of one of those brains. As a former elite marathoner — with personal-best times of 2:18 for 26.2 miles and 4:03 for the mile — Rosario now coaches the Northern Arizona Elite distance team, which is sponsored by Hoka One One.

Rosario’s coached some of the country’s best runners, men and women, and his group is great about uploading their workout videos to their website and social media pages. If you ever need videos to get you pumped up before a workout or race, NAZ Elite’s goods are some of the best.

Coach Rosario responded to my questions, going over some important information for marathon racers. His answers are in full below:

What are some common nutritional mistakes you see in athletes when they're training for a marathon?

The biggest mistake I see in regard to nutrition is probably that runners make too big of a deal of how much they're getting in during their training runs. There seems to be a misconception that you could just run all day as long as you take enough gels. I wish that were true but it's not. Running enough miles in training is what's ultimately going to get you to the finish line on race day, not your carbohydrate intake.

The old adage, "if the furnace is hot, it'll burn anything," — do you agree, in regard to runners eating anything they want when they're putting in high mileage?

Yes and no. I believe that's true (I lived it) but I also like to say that it runs better on premium. I see it every day with my athletes. They do such a better job with nutrition than myself and a lot of my peers back in the day. And it makes a real difference in their ability to train at a high level day in and day out for months at a time.

What would you recommend for building up the long run for race day?

It depends on where you're starting from, but in general my recommendation over the course of a training segment is to do "regular" long runs once a week for the first few weeks and build the volume on those runs by a couple of miles per week. Once you get to about eight weeks out from the race I like to spice up the weekly long run with some sort of hard element: running the last three to five miles fast, throwing in surges or running the entire thing at a steady effort.

What are some of the biggest general mistakes runners make with marathon training?

I think there is a lot of valuable information out there and for the most part people do a great job. That said, there are a few mistakes I see being made. Number one would probably be a lack of patience. You have to put in a lot of cumulative time on your feet to really try and race a marathon. And sometimes that means going through a couple of marathon training cycles and a couple of marathons before you can realistically expect to nail one. Even for the best runners in the world, it often takes them a couple of marathons before they finally get the hang of it. The other big one I see, at all levels, is just training like you always have for the shorter distances but adding a longer long run and expecting to be ready for a marathon. The mid-week workouts also need to change and become longer and more marathon specific.

When you ran your best marathon, what things clicked for you?

Well, first of all, it was my fourth marathon so I had piled up some experience physically and mentally. Training-wise, we just kept it very simple. It was a fairly short training segment (eight to ten weeks, I believe) and almost 100 percent of the workouts were very specific to the marathon. I became very efficient at the effort I'd be running at on race day, and that allowed me to race the entire way as opposed to just surviving the last few miles. In fact, my last mile was my fastest of the race.

Anything else you'd like to share or say on this topic?

I would just say that it's hard to do but when you do nail a marathon, it's an incredible feeling. Coming down the final stretch knowing you are still full of running and you're about to cross that line having achieved your goal is as special a feeling there is in all of sport.

