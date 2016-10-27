Experience fall at Cumberland Gap

Here at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park you can trace the route used by man and beast for millennia, working their way from the East into what became Kentucky. Made famous by Daniel Boone, the passage through Cumberland Gap follows the “Wilderness Road”, now restored to its original appearance.

Walk a foot trail, tracing Daniel’s steps to and through the actual Cumberland Gap, marked by a memorial. Your return trip leads past Cumberland Furnace, an iron making operation, as well as Gap Cave, which also figured in the history of this mountainous land where Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky come together.

Cumberland Gap is a natural passage in the mountain barrier dividing Kentucky from Virginia. Once fought over by Shawnee and Cherokee Indians, the gap was used to connect the rich — and disputed — hunting grounds of Kentucky with points south. The Indian trail through the gap even had a name — Warriors Path.

After European colonists arrived the mountain barrier of the Appalachians kept them at bay, but it was the Cumberland Gap through which they eventually spilled westward. First came Dr. Thomas Walker in 1750, in search of lands for the Loyal Land Company. He entered what became Kentucky on the Warriors Path, naming the Cumberland River before returning east. He was followed by long hunters through the years, the most famous of which was Daniel Boone.

Employed by a different land speculator, Judge Thomas Henderson, Boone made a foray from his home in the Yadkin Valley of North Carolina, beyond the Cumberland Gap, returning with a haul of furs.

This Kentucky region intrigued Boone, and in 1775, he hacked out a rough road from the Holston River’s Long Island here in Tennessee (near present-day Kingsport), to and through the Cumberland Gap and on to the Kentucky River. This became the famous Wilderness Road, eventually through which came thousands, establishing Kentucky as the 15th state in the Union in 1792.

Cumberland Gap remained an important passageway between east and west. During the Civil War both North and South vied for control of the passage. Although it changed hands during the conflict, there were no major battles fought here, though Civil War fort sites remain.

After the Civil War, the natural resources of the region brought attention back to the area where Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee come together. An iron forge was established just below the gap. Coal mining rose to prominence, resulting in the founding of Middlesboro, Kentucky, just north of Cumberland Gap.

Cumberland Gap became a rutty, mired mess. Eventually, an auto highway was run through the passage, altering its historical appearance. By the 1930s of movement was afoot to establish a national park here, and today we have Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. The highway has since been removed (It now tunnels its way through Cumberland Mountain. Daniel and company would not believe that engineering marvel) and Cumberland Gap restored to its original appearance.

It is not often a trail becomes a road then returns again to trail.

Today, you can absorb loads of history at the elaborate trailhead, walk the Wilderness Road to and through the gap, visiting the pyramid monument. Explore the iron forge just below the gap in a scenic setting along Gap Creek. Visit Gap Cave and its nearby alternate entrance (Cave entrance allowed only on park tours).

Gap Cave provided shelter and water for passersby, and later became a popular cave tour destination when illuminated with electric lights in 1934. Tours were expanded when a tunnel was dug, linking other caves to Gap Cave. Later, the cave was damaged and vandalized, but restored to its natural state with the gap restoration.

Enlightening interpretive information is scattered throughout the hike. While here, be mindful of those who came before — the buffalo that made the trail, the Indians that followed, the long hunters, the future Kentuckians, the Civil War soldiers, the coal miners, the iron forgers, the tourists of the 20th century, and the national park visitors of the 21st century. It is truly a walk through the footsteps of history.

Notice how the word historical is included in this national park’s name. It is no accident. The combination of natural beauty and a significant past made Cumberland Gap National Historical Park a great choice for a preserve. In the 1920s, local boosters in the Tristate area — Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee — began working with their local congressmen to establish a national park. However, the movement stalled in congressional committees. Finally in 1939, a park bill passed congressional muster and was signed by President Roosevelt.

Purchasing land and establishing the park took another two decades. By this time the park was 20,000 acres in size. On July 4, 1959, Cumberland Gap National Historical Park was finally dedicated.

The park not only preserves this important passageway in American history, but also natural features such as the Pinnacle, White Rocks, Sand Cave and Skylight Cave, historical trails like Cumberland Gap, Chadwell Gap, Civil War forts McCook and Lyon, the Hensley Settlement — a preserved village, and still other jewels. Even today, lands are being added to the park, increasing its umbrella of preservation to 24,000 acres and growing.

Approximately 70 miles of hiking trails run through the park, visiting many of the scenic sites. Backcountry campsites are situated along the crest of Cumberland Mountain. The linear hike along the park spine makes for a visually and historical rewarding endeavor.

The park also has an auto accessible campground, with hot showers and some electric sites. The campground provides an ideal base camp for exploring this national treasure shared by not only Virginia, but also Kentucky and Tennessee.

For more information, please visit www.nps/cuga, or check out my book Hiking Through History: Virginia.