Make a fall color trip to Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest

Clear Creek Campground makes for an excellent base from which to explore this pretty piece of America. I recalled a previous trip there. When coming to Clear Creek Campground, I first saw Clear Creek Lake, an appealing, translucent impoundment backed by wooded ridges.

After that, things only got better. A front had moved through, clearing the golden autumn sky. Sunbeams filtered through the colorful trees. The temperature was just perfect. I rolled into the campground, picked a site, and then ran over and looked at Clear Creek. It lived up to its name.

Then came the dilemma -- what to do first on such a day? Should I walk some of the 30 miles of trails of the nearby Pioneer Weapons Wildlife Management Area, fish Clear Creek Lake, check out the old iron furnace, drive the Zilpo Scenic Byway, or see the arch south of here on the Sheltowee Trace?

I set up camp first. The 12-site campground is laid out in a flat along Clear Creek. A lush forest of oaks, dogwoods, and tulip trees shades the camps. A campground host keeps things safe and orderly.

After setting up camp, I cruised over to the Pioneer Weapons Wildlife Management Area, adjacent to the campground. Several mountain bikers were camped at Clear Creek. Unfortunately, I left my bike at home. I settled for exploring Buck Creek Trail by foot after taking the Sheltowee Trace north a bit. A doe and fawn were feeding on the edge of the stream, near which maples displayed their fall glory.

Later I cruised down to check out the Clear Creek iron furnace, where in the mid-1800s ore was melted into “pigs” for shipment down the Ohio River. These pigs were used to make wheels for the locomotives of the day. I continued down the Clear Creek Lake Trail to Clear Creek Lake. Unfortunately, I left my canoe at home. This body of water is a “no gas motors” lake, making for a quiet canoeing (and fishing) experience. The next day I decided to walk south down the Sheltowee Trace, Kentucky’s master path, at 319 miles in length. After a couple of miles I reached Furnace Arch. The natural bridge was not only scenic in its own right but had a view from the top.

Furnace Arch has possibly the best vista on the entire Sheltowee Trace. Unfortunately, I left my smart phone at camp. Later I took a scenic drive. Fortunately, I had my car with me. I motored the Zilpo Scenic Byway along Cave Run Lake and stopped at Tater Knob Fire Tower.

Built in 1934, the tower was restored in 1993 and is now on the National Historic Lookout Tower Register. Views are great here, too. Cave Run Lake and the hills and valleys of the forest stretched out on the horizon.

I reflected that on my next Clear Creek adventure I’d bring my bike, canoe, fishing rod, and camera. For more information, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf.