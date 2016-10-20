2017 — the year you quit smoking, gave yourself a raise and the rest of us a break

The evidence against this addiction is insurmountable. According to www.quit.org, the actual cost of a pack-a-day habit is about $8,000 a year. The cost of the health care costs related to this habit are hard to quantify, but one study shows the cost of lung cancer treatment — from diagnosis through through two years of treatment — to be approximately $46,000. The Tennessean reported earlier this year that the cost of a pack-a-day smoker exceeds $1.25 million over the course of a lifetime. Ask yourself how many smokers can afford that? The answer is very few, and the rest of us pick up that tab in a variety of ways.

Those numbers aside, it’s more difficult to put a cost on death and the loss of time spent with family, friends and our beloved animals. How much would you pay for wonderful memory you never got to experience, spending time with your children, all because you smoked, died early and were never able to enjoy that experience?

Think about it from your loved ones’ perspective.

You have a completely voluntary action, that costs both you and all the people who share in on those uber-expensive health care costs quite a great deal of money. Also, it’s quite selfish of you to deprive your family, friends and beloved animals of your company.

Every cigarette smoked, we all pay for that. Cigarette butts are the most common piece of litter on the planet, estimated in the trillions every year. These butts, filled with that chemical awfulness, get into the drains and water system, and we have to pay large amounts of money to get those chemicals and litter out.

Sharing in on the health care costs, we also have to pay for cigarette addiction, as smokers often can’t afford their own treatments. This cost is shared among everyone else with health insurance. Because smokers are some of the sickest co-workers at any given job, those who respect their bodies and try to make them as strong as possible have to pay for those missed days and the loss of work, too. In recent years, it’s been nice to see employers realize this and apply it to their hiring practices. Shout out to one of the region’s largest employers Mountain States Health Alliance for their policies on this.

Tennessee is one of the worst states for population of smokers. While the numbers are getting somewhat better as time goes on, it’s not happening quickly enough. According to 2015 numbers, Tennessee has the fourth-highest adult smoking rate in the country, with more than 24 percent of our adult citizens smoking. This is almost 7 percentage points higher than the U.S. average, and not something to celebrate. Through low taxes and cheap cigarettes, Tennessee hasn’t priced cigarettes out of reach, unfortunately. Compared with New York, where excise tax on a pack of cigarettes is $4.35 ($5.85 in New York City), Tennessee’s excise tax rate is a meager 62 cents.

The fine folks at the Tennessee Tobacco Quitline keep it more positive than shaming smokers into quitting, but I don’t think it’s often realized how much cost is shared by those of use who are non-smokers. Public pressure can be a good thing. Who doesn’t want a little extra money in their paychecks? Give yourselves a raise — encourage your co-workers to quit smoking and your health care premiums will go down and you can spend that cash on better endeavors.

That raise is obviously much larger for smokers. Putting $8,000 of hard cash in your pocket each year is a massive amount of money by anyone’s standards. All it takes is a little bit of gumption.

Because smokers tend to have lower earning abilities, this loss of cash is harder felt. The same can be said about education levels, as smokers on average have less education, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so these negative effects are hitting the most vulnerable of populations.

The numbers about tobacco use and smoking only move in one direction, never producing anything positive for the lives of people who smoke, chew, vape or do anything like that. So, what reason is there to continue?

I’ll answer that one: There’s no reason. So, quit it.

