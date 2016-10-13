Myrtle Beach runner and sidekick dog stay in boat through Hurricane Matthew

He’s a high mileage hound and, having raced him several times, I can attest to the fact that he can put his body through adverse conditions with the best of them. Pepp and his charming sidekick/running buddy, a Sheltie named Jake, recently rode out Hurricane Matthew in Pepp’s boat, which was in the water at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

While this type of gusto might not be the wisest, through a storm that killed many along the way, I’ll share with you some thoughts and experiences Pepp sent me after surviving the storm.

“I was relaxing reading a book, following the storm. My boat was in what we call a hurricane hole, a big ditch on the waterway designed to shelter it from storms like this.

We were fortunate that the back end of the storm had almost no precipitation, or the marina would have been gone. We were watching high tide crest a bit after the eye passed, and thought it was over. I walked another marina goer to the neighboring hotel who was nervous about the wind. He decided to ride the rest of the storm out at the bar.

I thought I was going to go for good walk-run, but then the wind started to pick up even more, I saw my sail coming loose and ran with Jake back to my boat. He's pretty fearless, but was done with being outside. I'd never experience wind like this and almost fell in the water a few times, learning to slow and get low to keep the shear down.

I had to get more rope and tie my sail. The sail cover had ripped off. I had to jump on it with momentary pauses in the wind, then rewind and tie it. The boat was tipping at a good enough angle to send everything flying that wasn't tied down. Normal for the ocean, but not for the waterway. At that point I saw the large yacht across from me coming loose and the marina manager out there by himself trying to add lines to it. It was maybe 50 yards from me, but was a good half mile run in 80+mile winds to get to it. We left it swinging, as it had less shear that way, and just tried to add as my lines to as many points as possible for reduced stress. If it had come lose it would have hit other boats with some speed, potentially breaking them lose and setting off domino effect of very heavy boats ramming each other, the docks and the the support. He didn't own any of these boats, and didn't need to be risking his life saving them. The interesting part was this was all a ton of fun. One of the interesting parts about human nature, is that another part of us kicks in to deal with these extreme situations. We're chipping in to buy our dock manager a bottle of Jameson.

The other danger were the cement pylons snapping, as the higher the water went the more stress was being placed on them. If the peak rain had lasted another hour, the marina would have been destroyed. Once the docks go higher than the pylons, everything simply goes loose. It's certain death for anyone caught in that. We also had an electrical fire, that someone else on my dock caught and put it out with the extinguisher on his boat. Without that, I'd have no power right now.

Jake had some cabin fever, but got over it after seeing it was horrible outside. He didn't think it was as much fun as I did, and I had to force him back into the boat. I was terrified he'd fall in the water. I wasn't sure what would happen if I went in after him with the waterway churning like the ocean.

I got in a couple of easy miles in a storm lull, aside from the run to tie down the boat.

There were lots of down trees, ripped out at the roots and huge areas without power, because line poles were snapped by the wind.

Everyone, aside from those in the fire in North Myrtle seemed to feel pretty lucky. They’re all thankful the area has been rebuilt to better code after Hugo and Andrew, which I didn't hit here, but changed building standards. This was a category 1 here, but it helped give us some empathy for those who experience true tragedy in Haiti and elsewhere. We had a ton of rain here, but lucked out that the wind was blowing to the ocean sucking the water out, rather than storm surging. In North Carolina, inland, I don't think they were nearly as lucky. Most of our damage has been superficial — siding, awnings, roof leaks, boat covers and sails and we lost a lot of trees. Normally you wouldn't call that luck, but with perspective, I think you can.”

