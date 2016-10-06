When races should and shouldn't have prize money

I love road races more than anyone, trying to complete as many as my body and schedule will allow. I’d race at least once a week if I could. But, frankly, there are just too many. Every nonprofit and charity — many of which are headed by wonderful people who don’t know much about racing or running events, but have their hearts in the right places — seek to raise money through the trendy event of putting on a 5K.

It’s just not that easy. And what comes of this overload of races is very much watered-down competitive fields. While that often applies to those in the front of the race, it also softens the equally stiff and serious competitions in the age group categories. You might think, the faster you are, the more competitive you are to beat your peers, but that’s not the case. Some of the most serious racers I’ve ever seen have been deep into the results, with these finishers ripping their hearts out to beat their nemeses.

I am a firm believer that adding cash prizes to the equation brings about the region’s fastest races. With nearby ZAP Fitness and a series of post-collegiate runners residing in and around Johnson City, there are many swift-footed harriers to snatch the dough.

I might be a proponent of putting money in competitive races on the local and regional level, but because the vast majority of road races are charity-driven, it just doesn’t seem fit to give several hundred dollars of prize money to local runners.

Doing a quick head count, multiplying each finisher with the approximate $20 each paid, along with any sponsors who might have thrown them some cash, it’s not hard to subtract the costs that go along with putting on a race. For those substractions, you have timing, T-shirts, food and drinks given, and the cost of police to help shut down and marshal the roads.

I know for certain that many of these races, and their race directors with heavy hearts, are going away in the red, rather than making money for their causes. If you’re considering using a 5K or road race of any kind as means for raising money, I think you need to consult with those in the know — your local track clubs or event management companies — to find out all the possible financial risks.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. It can be done well and there’s a good reason to give out prize money.

When you take a look at a race like the Johnson City Up and At ‘Em Turkey Trot 5K that takes place every Thanksgiving morning, there’s a great opportunity to throw money into that race.

I don’t say that because I took third overall last year and could have hypothetically gone home with enough dough to buy a turkey, but because it’s such a generator of funds and competition. Since 2009, this race — the largest in Johnson City — has more than doubled in size, bringing in funds. The Turkey Trot organizers have done very well with this money, investing it in projects like the Tweetsie Trail, definitely making a difference in public health and education in the area.

With such a successful event, I’d argue that adding graduated cash prizes for the top three finishing men and women and the top male and female masters runners, the Turkey Trot could up its game even more, possibly bringing about one of the fastest and most successful races Johnson City has ever seen.

A great example of a widely successful Turkey Trot that’s both raised lots of money for charities as well as paying out lots of prize money is the Silicon Valley Turkey Trot, which has a purse of $25,000 in total. This race is much bigger than Johnson City’s, but it has been able to do both.

