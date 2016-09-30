American Cuisine Comes Home at Randall’s Restaurant in Church Hill

This prompted the Dieter to suggest that we motor over to Randall’s Restaurant in Church Hill for something to eat. This got a fog-bound smile from the Carnivore, and we all piled in the car for the fifteen-minute trip down US 11W.

Randall’s Restaurant is an unpretentious little place located (no kidding) at the side of the road in Church Hill, Tennessee. The dining area can handle a good crowd, and there is a cavernous party room available for bigger gatherings. The walls are (maple?) paneled and hung with pictures and photographs depicting area landscapes and historic buildings. The wait staff is very professional and friendly, as typified by our server Roxana who took care of us from the moment we walked through the front door.

Randall’s menu is American cuisine, with plate lunches and dinners joining the burger and sandwich selections and (bless them) breakfast served all day long. This last is what caught my eye. I had just spent the day worrying about my friend in a hospital waiting room. I told Roxana to bring me a plate of steak and eggs ($8.89) off the breakfast menu with some home fries and a gravy biscuit as side orders.

As supper at Randall’s was a new experience, my dining partner asked the Dieter what she would recommend for a first-timer. “You can’t go wrong ordering one of their burgers,” said the Dieter. Taking her advice, my dining partner ordered a deluxe cheeseburger ($6.99) with broccoli casserole ($1.89) as her side order.

The Dieter was still counting her calories, deciding on a bowl of Randall’s soup beans ($3.29) with corn bread, with coleslaw and chowchow on the side.

Feeling more himself, and being familiar with the way Randall’s kitchen operates, the Carnivore asked Roxana if they had anything “”special” for a good boy to try? My friend must have been a very good boy that day, because Roxana told him that the special item for the evening was prime rib ($15.29). Smiling broadly, my friend ordered up one each: make it medium, please and add on some fresh asparagus, grilled potatoes & onions and a hard roll.

It took about twenty five minutes for our orders to arrive at table, but it was worth the wait. The steak portion of my steak and eggs proved to be a medium rare, half-inch thick sirloin steak next to two scrambled eggs enveloping a couple slices of American cheese. My home fries were scratch-made in-house, and the biscuit was excellent, the gravy less so.

My dining partner was thankful she had brought along her appetite because Roxana delivered her a big cheeseburger, being almost ten inches across and a half-a-foot tall with the bun. Its ground sirloin grilled medium-well was a savory symphony especially with cheddar cheese, light mayo, fresh leaf lettuce, tomato slice and dill pickle completing the ensemble. Even the broccoli casserole side order was a good match.

The Dieter’s soup beans and cornbread proved the adage that “simpler is better.”

Her spooning a quantity of the coleslaw into the beans, and then topping it off with crumbled cornbread made a marvelously savory combination, with a bit of the chowchow added in as needed.

Having fasted the previous evening for the surgery, the Carnivore was ravenous as an inch-thick prime rib of truly heroic proportions was set in front of him. With a look on his face that was positively beatific, my friend began his feast. One well-savored and delicious forkful at a time, the prime rib, asparagus and potatoes & onions disappeared from his plate. He even swabbed up the last of the prime rib’s juices with the torn-apart hard roll.

Entrees busily digesting, Roxana suggested we add dessert to the mix, which was enthusiastically endorsed by three at our table. The Dieter ordered a slice of the peanut butter pie ($2.79) while my dining partner and I ordered a slice of lemon pie ($2.79 hers) and butterscotch pie (mine, same price). The Carnivore doesn’t do desserts, but Roxana added in a slice of carrot cake for him ($3.79). With three forks, we made short work of the carrot cake as well as the peanut butter and butterscotch pies, my dining partner taking the lemon pie home in a doggie bag “for later.”

I am guessing that the day you decide to visit Randall’s Restaurant won’t be quite as eventful as ours was, but you and your dining friends will still enjoy yourselves.

Randall’s Restaurant gets a “Recommend” from the Mystery Diner and the dine-around bunch. See if it doesn’t get one from you.

Randall’s Restaurant & Catering

120 Old Union Road

Church Hill, Tennessee

357-3003

Mon-Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Available on Facebook

& at randallsrestaurant-caters.com

Credit cards accepted