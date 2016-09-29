Runners' bodies know what time it is

I grew up in a family of early risers, and to this day, strictly adhere to the rudimentary logic that “the early bird gets the worm.” In applying this idea to the time in which I do my long distance training every single day, I’ve always told myself — as we creatures of habit do — that this must be best for all because it works so well for me. Well, I could be lying to you, and I could be lying to myself. It doesn’t appear you have to wake up early each day to get your most quality runs in, as much as it is that you have to be consistent with yourself, and your training. Let’s quickly look at some of the benefits of running earlier in the day. In my case, this is approximately 45 minutes after I wake up. With this type of schedule, I’m able to wake up, and let nature take its course, so to speak. Running on that kind of empty, I’m able to exercise relatively hard for between 60-75 minutes without stopping. Following my run, a massive mental weight is lifted from my shoulders in that my daily run is completely out of the way. Because I rarely, if ever, complete more than a single run each day, the next 24 hours can be focused on my work, chores, eating proper meals, my wife, dog, cat and whatever else takes up time during the day. And when I wake up the next morning, I do it all over again. It’s like clockwork and it works extremely well for me. Those last two words are the key here — “for me.” What works for me might not work best for you. Because the vast majority of the dozens of races I do each year are in the early morning, it’s best that I do my training runs at the exact same time. I’ve learned that the body digs that kind of consistency. If I was a high school, college or professional runner who did the opposite and only raced in the evenings, I would be making a mighty big mistake in only training in the morning. Brad Alban — a training and racing partner of mine, track and field and cross country coach at Milligan College and a sports scientist in East Tennessee State University’s sports performance and physiology program — shared some of that scientific insight on this topic. Alban trains and races with me many mornings of each week, but he admits this is only best for us and is not a 100-percent rule for runners in general. “While an optimal time of day is often debated, endurance training should be scheduled at the time of day that a performance is scheduled,” Alban said. “If you race at 8 a.m., workouts and daily running should be performed in the morning.” Alban did say that dehydration, diet, thermoregulation — “warming up” — and other factors can come into play. And we might actually trick ourselves further. Just because I might “feel” best in the morning, I might actually be physiologically lying to myself, and my body would benefit from later training in the day. Personal preference makes it so I don’t want to wait all day, worrying about getting my run in on the evening side. Many other people, much better runners than myself, benefit from that evening schedule for training. The body’s core internal temperature is mighty important, in that the body and its ever-important running muscles, are much more ready to roll after being somewhat at work through the day. Also, evening runners are more likely to have the proper nutrition in their bodies, having had a meal or two earlier in the day. It’s frequent for morning runners, perhaps trying to squeeze every last minute of sleep from their night and getting bathroom issues taken care of, to skip putting some food in their bodies. With a higher metabolism and more circulating adrenaline, according to a 2014 piece in Women’s Running, this appears to suggest late-day running is better than earlier. What’s key is getting that proper amount of sleep, getting bathroom stops out of the way, getting a bite of food, and, maybe most importantly, getting a warm up in before anything intense. For my own running group of about 8 runners, the vast majority of us meet most mornings of the week. There are those of us who definitely won’t wait until evening to run — and, in my case, would rather wake up at 4 a.m., if the schedule mandates it. Then, there are those whose schedules mandate that flexibility I do not have. They do a mixed regiment. Then, there are those — more on the elite side of distance running than I’ve ever been or dreamed of — who tolerate us morning folk, but would rather we all meet at 6 p.m. than 6 a.m. If you read just one sentence of this, here it is: Do what works best for your schedule, but be aware of the pros and cons of early running versus late running.