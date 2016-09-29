Assateague Coast Guard Station and Lighthouse

Assateague Island presents a cornucopia of history. This long sandy barrier on the east coast of Virginia extending into Maryland has attracted man from the Indians who named it, to the early English settlers who grazed their livestock (and left the island’s ponies as their legacy), to ships that wrecked off this treacherous shore, to the erection of the Assateague Lighthouse in the 1800s, to the creation of a national seashore and wildlife refuge to the establishment and the eventual abandonment of a U.S. Coast Guard station on its southernmost tip. The bounty of the ocean has always attracted people to its shores. The aboriginal Virginians who lived here enjoyed the fruits of the estuaries, from crabs to fish, while simultaneously fighting mosquitoes and storms. Being on the easternmost part of the North American continent Assateague Island was quickly utilized by the European colonists who eventually became Americans. The ponies of the island are the visual reminder of that era. It is romantic to think of the four-legged beauties swimming to shore after a shipwreck, but they were likely set out here to graze without fences. Simple fishermen lived out here too, especially on the adjacent island of Chincoteague, as it was protected somewhat from the direct wrath of the Atlantic. The shifting shoals of the Atlantic surely were a constant threat to early mariners. In 1833, the first Assateague Lighthouse was built. However, its lack of height and dimness made it less than helpful. A second lighthouse, the one we can visit today, was begun in 1860 but not completed until 1867, as the Civil War interrupted its progress. This lighthouse, 142 feet in height, was built on a high wooded dune. The oil burning lamps required constant maintenance and for a century lighthouse keepers lived in the shadow of the red and white striped beacon. The oil lamp has long been replaced by electric lights and the brick lighthouse is fully automated, rendering the lighthouse keeper’s job obsolete. Today you can walk to the lighthouse on a short trail and visit the historic circular tower. For a fee you can climb up it when open. The light makes a double flash every 5 seconds, and is its unique characteristic to help mariners identify it, as there are 450 East Coast lighthouses still maintained today by the U.S. Coast Guard. After the Assateague Lighthouse was constructed it allowed easier and safer access to the tidal inlet lying between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. This attracted commercial fishermen and oyster harvesters to settle along the inlet. Many of them homesteaded in the shadow of the Assateague Lighthouse. Upwards of 200 people lived here, from cattle grazers to storekeepers to school teachers and preachers, in addition to those who made their living from the sea and their families. Things changed at Assateague Village in 1922. A doctor from Baltimore by the name of Samuel B. Fields bought most of the Virginia portion of Assateague Island. He fenced in and closed access to his property to the villagers. They could no longer get to Toms Cove, a rich harvesting area. One by one they began to move from Assateague Island. Interestingly, many of them simply jacked up their houses and floated the structures across the channel dividing Assateague Island from Chincoteague Island and re-settled on Chincoteague. A cemetery and a few building foundations are the only relics of Assateague Village. In the 1940s Dr. Fields sold his land to the United States government, which became the heart of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, and a place we can all enjoy. A fun adventure here is to visit the preserved Assateague Beach Coast Guard Station. You get there by walking along the Atlantic Ocean beach. The two-story wooden building with observation tower and adjacent outbuildings, along with a boathouse, was constructed in 1922. It was occupied for nearly 50 years by brave men who did what they could to make the waters around Assateague and Chincoteague islands safer, rescuing imperiled boaters. In between they battled winds and mosquitoes. The shifting barrier island and the shallowness of water access was the station’s undoing. However the government has worked to preserve the station, a designated Virginia historic landmark. Several other trails can be enjoyed while here at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. The Wildlife Loop makes a 3-plus-mile circuit around a wetland and is ideal for observing waterfowl. Be apprised the trail is open to vehicles after 3 p.m. The Woodland Trail is a favorite. It wanders through pines forests and passes by an overlook where wild ponies can sometimes be spotted. The Bivalve Trail spurs off the Woodland Trail and offers access to Toms Cove. Check at either of the two visitor centers on the refuge for more information. For more information contact Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, P.O. Box 62, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336, (757) 336-6122, www.fws.gov/northeast/chinco.