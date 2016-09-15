Get Your Exercise with Camping Calisthenics

Most of us get our exercise when and where we can. With responsibilities of life such as jobs, family and other ties, some of us relegate ourselves to the gym, taking exercise classes such as jazzercise or going through routines of our own that include weights, stationary bikes, rowing stations and treadmills, as well as activities like jumping jacks, sit ups, push-ups, etc.

Thus far I have found no need to attend a gym, for my life is filled with what I call “camping calisthenics”.

It all starts before I even go camping. My packs, sleeping bags, tent and more are stored on the second floor and/or basement of my house, giving me an opportunity to lift stuff, carry it, then climb and descend stairs, then load the car. In and out, numerous trips back and forth.

Then it’s time to leave for the adventure.

After getting to the campsite (Say we are car camping), then all the gear, from coolers to sleeping pads and everything else is unloaded. More bending, lifting, stretching and leaning over. After the stuff is unloaded, then I get to set it up.

For the tent I stretch out the ground sheet, then spread out the tent, then hammer in the stakes, erect the poles, then attach the tent to the poles, then put on the tent fly – all a menagerie of movement – bending, leaning, standing, spreading out my body in contorted ways.

Then it is time to put all the stuff in the tent – sleeping bag, sleeping pad, pillow, lantern, book and other miscellaneous items.

Next comes setting up the kitchen – unloading the cooler, unfolding out the camp chairs, putting up the table and getting out the grub box.

Then camp is finally set up – except for getting wood for the campfire. So I head into the nearby forest, walking, bending over, gathering, lifting and carrying logs and limbs, then breaking up the wood into useable pieces.

Now we are truly set up. Then it is time for the actual exercise for which we came – whether it is hiking, paddling or bicycling. These activities are what most people associate with exercising in the great outdoors. And they are -- the premier activity for which camping calisthenics is just a warm-up.

Then we get back to the campsite, relax for a while, then cook dinner, then maybe read by the fire before retiring to the tent.

Next day we might indulge in more of the traditional exercise associated with camping – maybe another hike on a nearby nature path, or paddling a lake or bicycling a rail trail.

Eventually it is time to go home, and here comes another round of camping calisthenics – breaking down camp. All in reverse – unload and take down the tent, reload the car with all the other stuff.

And after driving back home we get to unload the camping gear and put it either in the basement or the second floor – the final round of camping calisthenics.

As you can see, no gym is needed to get exercise when engaging in the great outdoors – when you have camping calisthenics.