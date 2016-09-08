Love is in the air at Biltmore's gardens - PHOTOS/VIDEO

Taking our time to stop and smell the roses — a prime sight to see in the Biltmore gardens this time of year — my wife and I joined many young couples in walking through the grounds, taking lots of photos and truly enjoying one of the nicest days of the year at one of the most beautiful properties in the world.

A pregnant young couple, with strong Southern accents, stopped us to kindly ask if we’d take their photos. Of course we obliged, and, though we didn’t do it this time around, could have very well asked the same favor of the other meandering guests.

Even with the use of social media-posting filters, I’d dare to say they couldn’t possibly enhance what the naked eye caught under that midday sun.

We amateurs weren’t the only ones snapping photos that day, as the most mind-blowing wedding was taking place at the Biltmore at the same time we were exploring.

The bride and groom, along with their respective parties, taking orders from their professional photographers, continued to show up in many of the same places we were, posing for those beautiful photos that would most assuredly be enjoyed for a lifetime.

While I wouldn’t want to pick up the bill for their Biltmore Estate wedding, I’m sure it was one for the ages. I can only imagine what the final collection of wedding photographs will look like, with a crisp outline of North Carolina mountains or the massive Biltmore mansion in the background.

But for a much lesser cost, we were able to enjoy ourselves almost to the same level.

The artificial contents of cereal boxes have nothing on the natural and vibrant colors that jump from the fields of flowers in the six-plus gardens.

My favorite garden was the one that held all the roses, hosting constant visits from the hardworking bees who are slaves to that perfect symbiotic relationship that benefits both plant and insect.

Heirloom roses and historically inspired rose displays join a selection of varieties undergoing trial in this garden.

Over the course of two years, as many as 40 different varieties are there for judgment, based on the length of their bloom, fragrance, disease resistance and landscape versatility.

You really had no choice but to stop and smell the roses as you walked by multiple colors of roses, just north of the estate’s conservatory building. It’s quite a delightful feeling on your senses, to draw into your nose and lungs the collective strong scent of a rose garden at its peak.

It was a natural wonderland on those trails and in the gardens, with the layout of the land feeding down to a massive bass pond and boathouse at the bottom of the property.

While walking around the bass pond, we happened upon many families who one-offed from the crowds in shaded spots, some of them relaxing on blankets and having a little picnic.

The runner in me wondered throughout our visit — including our drive out from the estate proper — what it would be like to run in one of the races that take place throughout the year on the Biltmore estate. I think one of those might be the next race for which I’ll sign up.

If you haven’t made a trip to the Biltmore property, simply put, you must. We’ve done it twice now; the first was during Biltmore’s famed Christmas displays, going through every nook and cranny of the spectacular buildings. It’s a must-do experience.

Learn more about it at www.biltmore.com.

