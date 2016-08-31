Looking for footing in all the wrong places

It takes grit, goal-setting, determination and follow-through to go from either no running whatsoever, or completing short distances, to ultimately completing 3.1 miles or even a 26.2-mile marathon in a race, which is the end game for many.

Now that those compliments are out of the way, I have to admit there’s good reason why many of us are not on a basketball, volleyball or soccer team. Of course there are exceptions, but it seems where we excel in what’s generally called “heart,” we might lack in being nimble on our feet.

On training runs, it seems if there’s an obstacle ahead, one of my running partners will find it with their feet. And I’m no exception. The result is so frequently a pile of seemingly injured and possibly slobbering runners, cradling their ankles with their hands as they wince in pain.

In 2015 alone, a friend rolled his ankle not once, not twice, but three times on different obstructions over the course of two weeks. All happened on the Tweetsie Trail, which was purposely constructed to be flat and free of obstacle.

Unfortunately for the trail’s creators and the runners who use it — and other road and off-road paths traveled by runners — it’s much harder to keep up with the obstacles that fall from above head.

We not-so-nimble distance runners are met with an especially imposing amount of obstacles this time of year, as we move toward the fall. If you’ve taken any kind of stroll down the Tweetsie Trail or through your tree-filled neighborhood, you might notice those nearly baseball-sized black walnuts, which tend to be the most dangerous for runners, falling to the ground.

The earlier in the season they’re on our running surfaces, the harder and less giving they are. It’s shocking how quickly a body can completely flip over in the air if one of those puppies is hit with all of one’s body weight in just the right way.

Black walnuts are far from the only obstacles that a runner might encounter on his run, with rocks, leaves, branches, snow, sand or curbs to send us on our way to ground with speed. As autumn goes on, and the leaves fall more rapidly, they give cover to these dangerous items underfoot.

If there’s one good thing I can say about our ankles — that seem to be magnets for dangerous obstacles — it’s that after dozens of rollings are endured, our ankles turn to rubber. I can, and have, rolled my ankle to the point where I consider my options for going to the emergency room. After a quick swell, the pain immediately subsides, and I’m on my way in a matter of minutes, rolling at the same pace I was before the minor distraction. The next day, my ankles work as if they were never bothered.

A lot of my friends have the same seemingly unbreakable ankles.

But regardless of that elastic-like comeback, it’s a dangerous time of year. Runners, be safe out there.

———

Author’s note: Following the response to last week’s Running Around column, in which I wrote about the loss of a soft surface running space at the Mountain Home campus, I wanted to share some thoughts with our readers.

First and foremost, I want to say to all of the veterans, from near and far, and their families and loved ones, that I am truly sorry for that column as a whole. It was insensitive and irresponsible, which were not my intentions. I fell victim to my own solipsism, thinking the activity I love most — running — is the only thing that matters. I never intended to say that the cemetery expansion was less than worthy, but I certainly implied that. When important lives are lost, my ability to run where I want each and every day is completely trivial. Enjoying the wonderful hill and dale — as beautiful as it is — in the VA’s campus might be fun for me, but it’s not something that can be enjoyed by the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

As evidenced by my work as a daily reporter, in which I’ve written about veteran issues related to memorials, statue dedications, PTSD, suicide, depression, dental care, doctor wait times, prosthetic availability and many more — along with the work of my peers at the Johnson City Press — some of our best told stories come from the sacrifices of our veterans. We will stay on that path.

