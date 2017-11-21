TLC provides Thanksgiving meals to elderly in Carter County

For the past four years, TLC has also been providing a free meals during Thanksgiving time for older adults. Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church works with TLC on the mission.

"A lot of people are surprised to know we provide the meals to older people at this time of year," TLC Executive Director Angie Odom said. "But being pro-life is not just about children, it means helping people of all ages."

Odom said many older people live alone and don't have a special meal at Thanksgiving. TLC tries to fill that breach by delivering a hot, tasty meal right to the door of these people.

"Our volunteers deliver to lots for places," Odom said. "We go to Courtyard Apartments, Franklin Place, Village East Apartments. We also know where there is a lot of homeless and we take meals to them."

Some of the meals are provided to case workers with Adult Protective Services to be taken to their clients.

Because many of the meal recipients have dietary problems, Odom said the Thanksgiving program has gone away from the traditional turkey and all the trimmings.

"Some of them have teeth problems and are not able to chew meat. We also have some who can't have ham because of high blood pressure," Odom said. The happy solution was found in spaghetti. It is easy to chew and digest. The spaghetti comes in a styrofoam box with green beans, rolls and dessert.

This year's meals went out to recipients at noon on Tuesday. Things were going smoothly as the spaghetti was made and placed into the boxes with the other items, then packed into trunks and the rear areas of the delivery vehicles. The meals were delivered to over 240 adults on Tuesday.

But things should go smoothly for a group that is used to providing children with daily meals as far away as Roan Mountain and Bristol. More than 75,000 meals were served this past summer.

A lot of children did not go hungry during the past summer, thanks to TLC. Now, some of their grandparents were able to enjoy a hot meal duringThanksgiving week, thanks to TLC.