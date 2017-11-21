South Hills enjoys early Thanksgiving

The dinner was not planned in advance, it came together as an inspiration. Members of the two organizations were inspired by the people who live near their office in the South Hills Development.

“These people have been very open to us, they have been hospitable and kind,” said Crystal Carter, United Way director and community impact coordinator. Both the United Way and the Community Advisory Board have their offices in a building at 210 South Hills Drive.

“CAB really wanted to do something to help those who may be struggling financially, may not have family nearby, or would otherwise not have a traditional dinner. They were eager to partner with United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County to host this Thanksgiving dinner,” Carter said.

The neighborhood has a lot of older people, Carter said. Grandparents who are taking care of their grandchildren are common. She said many don’t drive and because there is a lack of public transportation, the people don’t have a chance to leave the neighborhood very much.

United Way and CAB board member Thomas A. Davis said the choice was an easy one. “These are our neighbors and it was a great fit for both organizations as a way of coming together as a community and working toward building a stronger, better Carter County.”

Everyone was welcome to walk over to the United Way/CAB offices to enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving meal and many children unaccompanied by adults came in and helped finish off the turkey, green beans, corn, rolls and an assortment of desserts.

The organizations in the Community Advisory Board provided many of the volunteers to serve the meal. Those groups include the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, University of Tennessee Extension Service and the staff of the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency. There was also a group of unaffiliated volunteers who happened to hear about the early Thanksgiving dinner and volunteered their time and service. That group included Kim Lacy and her daughter, Peyton Lacy, a student at T.A. Dugger Junior High School.

“I like to help, this is fun,” Peyton said as she stood at the serving line, spooning out green beans and corn. She and her mom plan to help at the Melting Pot on Thanksgiving to help with their distribution.

Carter said Food City donated the turkeys for the meal and Fatz provided the bread.

As the meal neared its finish, Kelly Geagley, Elizabethton/Housing and Development Agency executive director, came over and thanked everyone on the serving line and in the kitchen.

“I really appreciate them for helping to make this Thanksgiving a little better for the people here in South Hills.” He said the neighborhood is a little further out and is sometimes overlooked.