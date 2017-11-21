Happenings in your community

Heritage Day, held the last Saturday of each month, will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the opening of George L. Carter Railroad Museum on ETSU campus in the Campus Center Building on Saturday, Nov. 25.

There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.

The event will focus on the Clinchfield Railroad, built by ETSU legacy donor George L. Carter. The museum’s layouts will highlight some of the equipment that once ran on the Clinchfield line, such as the legendary Challenger-design steam engines and colorful diesels.

The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes model railroad layouts, a children's activity room, and ongoing programs.

For more information, contact Dr. Fred Alsop at 423-439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.

Christmas in Olde Jonesborough kicks off Saturday

Historic Jonesborough’s holiday season will officially kick off with the annual Lighting of the Tree on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m.

Old Saint Nick will also be in attendance in his sleigh for pictures and visits with children. Musical entertainment will include the choirs from Jonesborough Elementary, Grandview Elementary, the Madrigal Singers from David Crockett High School and cast of USO Christmas show at Jonesborough Repretory Theatre. Santa will be telling a story that leads into the tree lighting.

Other events taking place Saturday will include Small Business Saturday. The town’s shops will be open until 8 p.m. and the day will feature giveaways, special sales and more.

Whoville Christmas will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature the Grinch and other Whoville characters. Dress as your favorite Whoville character and receive a treat from the Grinch.

A gingerbread house making class will begin at 1 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center. The event is free for ages 5-12 years. To register for the class or for additional information, call 423-753-1010.

Country breakfast hosted by Ruritan Club

Hales Community Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 7-10 a.m. at the Hales Community Ruritan Building, 152 Hales Road off Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough.

Proceeds will be used for community service projects.

Biscuits and gravy, eggs, fresh sausage, bacon, country ham, pancakes, coffee, orange juice and milk will be served.

The cost is $8 at the door. Children 10 and under may eat for free. Carry outs will be available.

For information, call Ted Lynch 423-753-8681.

Thanksgiving weekend at Viking Hall

The 35th Annual Country Christmas Show will return to Viking Hall on its traditional Thanksgiving weekend, Friday, Nov. 24, Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26.

On Friday and Saturday, doors will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the doors will open at noon with the show closing at 5 p.m. Admission to the show is $5 and children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Those who may need assistance in getting to the main arena floor, including children in strollers, may do so via an entry level elevator. Notify the greeter upon entering the venue should you need assistance.

Donations of dry or canned foods will also be accepted for Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information. contact Angie Rutherford at arutherford@bristoltn.org or call 423-989-5500.

Driver’s license check points set for Nov. 24-25

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver’s license roadside safety checkpoints in Washington County on Friday, Nov. 24, on Tenn. Highway 81 and Old Jonesborough Highway.

Safety checkpoints will be set up on Saturday, Nov. 25, on Tenn. Highway 354 and Plymouth Road.

Carry permit school scheduled

The Five Star Handgun Permit School will offer a handgun carry permit class on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 114 Donnelly St. in Mountain City starting at 8 a.m.

Ken Potter, a veteran law enforcement officer, will be the instructor for the class. He has been teaching the program since 1997.

Those attending are asked to bring their weapon and 50 rounds of ammo. Loaner guns will be available for those who have not purchased weapons yet.

For information, call Potter at 423-341-1709 or email him at kpotter641@yahoo.com.

Fundraiser and performance from Yarn Exchange

The Jonesborough Yarn Exchange will present a brand new show for its annual Christmas Performance and Soup Bowl Fundraiser at the McKinney Center on Monday, Nov. 27 beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is $25 per person, and proceeds will be used for the McKinney Center’s scholarship program. Tickets can be purchased by calling 423-753-1010 or online at https://townofjonesborough.thundertix.com/events. Admission fees cover the cost of a handmade soup bowl, dinner, the play and a songbook.

“The Christmas Messenger,” a new interactive play based on local stories, will make its debut at 6:30. Audience members can help discover the mystery around a “miracle message” that requires an urgent answer and sing along with the Jonesborough Novelty Band.

At 6 p.m. patrons can choose their favorite handmade pottery bowl, fill it with soup, and enjoy the meal with a variety of breads and a giant cookie for dessert.

For more information, email Theresa Hammons attheresah@jonesborougtn.org or call 423-753-0562.

New tech class offered in Gray

Social media will be the focus of a tech class offered at the Gray Library, 5026 Bobby Hicks Highway, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 4:30 p.m.

The basics of using social media will be explored, as well as safety concerns for the individual. All ages are welcome.

For information or to register, call the library at 423-477-1550.

Milligan opens Christmas season with 6th annual Advent Market

MILLIGAN COLLEGE — Milligan College will offer an alternative to the shopping frenzy of the Christmas season with the sixth annual Advent Market on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center.

The market, which is free and open to the public, gives local artists a chance to present a wide array of creative items including bags, jewelry, ornaments and a variety of other unique and handmade gifts. It also is an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy a relaxing shopping experience with Christmas music and light snacks.

For information, call 423-461-8700 or visit www.milligan.edu.

Buffalo Tales to be told at Milligan

The 10th annual Buffalo Tales will be held Thursday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Gregory Center for the Liberal Arts, 400 Blowers Blvd., on Milligan College campus.

Milligan storytelling students will tell their own tales as part of their final exams.

The event is free.

For more information, visit www.milligan.edu.

Children’s Miracle Network celebrates season

KINGSPORT — The fourth annual Night of Holiday Miracles, presented by The Regional Eye Center, is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. Proceeds will support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a national charity for which Wellmont Health System has served as the region’s affiliate for 30 years.

Beverages will be provided by Sleepy Owl Brewery, Gypsy Circus Cider, Tito’s Vodka and Hook & Ladder Distillery, complementing a wide variety of food.

A number of silent auction items will be up for bid; prizes include items such as trips to Canada, Bermuda, Alaska, the 2018 Masters golf tournament and Iceland.

Attendees will be able to use an interactive, online system to bid, purchase or contribute from their smartphones or a kiosk. All money raised locally by Children’s Miracle Network stays in the area and is administered by the Wellmont Foundation.

Tickets are $100 apiece, and a VIP package of two tickets costs $500 and includes free valet parking, a champagne reception, early admission to the event and a Night of Holiday Miracles keepsake. Tickets can be purchased at www.wellmontfoundation.org or by calling 423-230-8592.

