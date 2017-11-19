Johnson City charitable agencies preparing Thanksgiving meals for all

At the Salvation Army Center of Hope at 200 Ashe St., a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday and continue through 1 p.m.

Donations for the traditional turkey feast at the center have been rolling in for weeks.

The Salvation Army’s holiday invitation is extended to anyone in need of a meal or fellowship.

While ample food for the feast has been provided, the Salvation Army welcomes donations of nonperishable food items for its pantry, and special holiday meal items to include in its holiday food boxes for people in need in particular. The Army’s shelter at the Center of Hope also remains in perpetual need of twin sheets and blankets, towels and toiletries.

The Haven of Mercy’s dining room at 123 W. Millard St. will serve its annual Thanksgiving feast for anyone in need of a meal or someone to share it with from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

For those who wish to help cook and serve, the final prep work will start at 8:30 a.m.

Last Thanksgiving, the Haven served and delivered an estimated 3,500 meals to people in need and is preparing for an equally large number on Thursday.

Haven Director Scott Walter said that as of Friday, the kitchen was well supplied with turkeys and the makings of all the traditional trimmings but was significantly short on hams.

“We do 60 turkeys and 60 hams and right now we have 57 turkeys and only five hams. So we’re praying in hams,” Walter said.

At Good Samaritan Ministries, community donations have provided holiday food boxes with turkeys for families and fully prepared holiday meals for seniors, veterans and disabled adults that will begin going out to 750 local households in need on Monday.

The ministry is continuing its drive for food donations and family sponsorships to provide food boxes and turkeys to another 200 low-income households on its waiting list.

Good Samaritan Programs Director Pai Mushayamunda expressed confidence the need will be met. “We reached our goal and there are still people on our waiting list we are collecting for. Donations are still coming in and we’re still anticipating we will be able to help everybody,” he said.

Volunteers who wish to help distribute and deliver Thanksgiving food boxes and prepared meals from Good Samaritan will be needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the ministry at 100 N. Roan St.

Frozen turkeys and nonperishable food donations may be dropped off at the ministry from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Donations to the ministry earmarked for “Thanksgiving” may be made online at goodsamjc.org or by mail to Good Samaritan Ministries P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605.

