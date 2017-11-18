Annual Feast of Joy will feature Carson Peters

Tickets are now available for the 19th Annual Feast of Joy Christmas Dinner of the Shepherd’s Inn - Safe House/Emergency Shelter for Women and Children. This year, the feest will be held on Monday night, Dec. 4.

This year's theme is "A Country Christmas." Entertainment will include dulcimer and acoustic performances by Jim and Cheri Miller, keyboardist David Arney and featured performer Carson Peters and Iron Mountain.

Fiddlin' Carson Peters may still be in school, but he has already become one of the most popular local entertainers and is nationally known, with performances on "The Grand Ole Opry," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and "The Little Big Show with Steve Harvey."

Jim Miller has extensive experience in the traditional and folk music world, while also being a teacher and builder of hammered dulcimers. He is also famed in the dulcimer world and is inventor of new folk instruments. He currently teaches at East Tennessee State University in the Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music program. He and his wife, Cheri, will be providing music during the hors d'oeuvre time.