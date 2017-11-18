A necessary move makes funds hard to come by for single Johnson City mom

Only about a month before, Tanya and her two daughters had moved from a house with her ex-boyfriend into an apartment in Johnson City.

The move had its ups and downs. She said she was grateful that both her daughters, ages nine and 14, got to stay in the same schools, but the move took a toll on her financially. Between saving up for the move, car trouble, insurance and just everyday payments, the bills began to add up.

She said that she knows raising two young girls is difficult, but buying them clothes and presents is even harder. It’s expensive — and girls are picky.

Even with occasional help from her ex-boyfriend, Tanya knew she would need help. She started a small business from home to make extra money as a backup plan.

This year, Tanya is really hoping to get some clothes and shoes for her daughters. The extra help is just the bit of peace that she need to lift some weight off of her shoulders she said.

“It’s just nice to know I’ll get a little bit of help even if it’s not much. Every little bit helps,” said Tanya.

All total, 2,052 children and more than 1,100 households in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties are registered for help from the Angel Tree and Christmas Box this year. In addition to those, several hundred area seniors in low-income senior housing developments in the three counties will also receive food assistance for the holiday from the Christmas Box.

For each household of three to seven people, the Christmas Box provides a large box of more than 40 canned and boxed food items, fresh potatoes and onions, and a festive meat — or all the makings of a holiday meal plus several additional meals for a family. For families of eight or more people, the Christmas Box provides two food boxes.

For seniors who live alone and small households of one or two people, the Box provides a $35 grocery shopping gift certificate. And with that, the Christmas Box also provides 600 hams for families in Johnson and Unicoi county who are served by other nonprofit holiday food programs.

For those who wish to help provide food for Christmas food for each of those households, the Christmas Box is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization, and contributions are tax deductible. And because the Johnson City Press covers all the administrative costs of the project, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.

Contributions to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at [ jcpchristmasbox.com ]( http://jcedit.libercus.net/jcpchristmasbox.com ) or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

More information about the Christmas Box can be found at the website and on the Johnson City Press Christmas Box page on Facebook, or may be obtained by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.