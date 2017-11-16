Citi donation helps United Way campaign pass $1 million milestone(copy)

Kim Hall, site president for Citi, said the donation was part of ongoing efforts by Citi and its employees to help their community and something they are excited to give.

According to Hall, $25,000 of the donation was made by the Citi corporation and the remainder came from individual pledges made by the site’s more than 1,500 employees, including 61 percent, or a record numbers of the Citi workers who this pledged an hour of more of their monthly earnings to United Way.

Hall said the company and its workers see the United Way as a means of supporting, giving back and continuing to move the community forward. “We love the United Way and we are proud of being here,” she said.

The gift secured Citi’s place as the largest single contributor to the Washington County United Way campaign for the past several years running.

It’s an honor Hall said the company would not mind handing over if another company tops their donation as the United Way campaign continues this year’s $1.8 million drive for 17 local health and human service agencies.

With less than a month remaining in the campaign’s drive to raise “1.8 by Dec. 8,” total donations pledged at Thursday’s campaign report meeting were $1,044,671, or just over 58 percent of goal.

The report meeting followed a “fourth quarter” theme and featured East Tennessee State University women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell as the guest speaker.

Ezell said she was flattered and honored to address the United Way campaign team as its entered in its “fourth-quarter push” and to share her insight as a coach and some of same advice she gives to her players.

She urged United Way campaigners not to let their message get lost in the translation and to put themselves in the shoes of those who need patience and kindness as they go about challenging people and businesses to give. Understand where they are, Ezell said.

“My challenge to you is to really try. You’ve got a goal, go beyond it. ... It’s not good enough to try. It’s only good enough when you give your absolute best.”

“Your energy is 100 percent replenishable overnight. Don’t grow weary of doing good things. All of our energy, all of our love, all of our care is replenishable. If we continue to lose ourselves in service to others, it amazing how rejuvenated you feel, day after day.”

United Way President and CEO Jerome Julian introduced a new campaign giving tool at Thursday’s meeting. By texting UWOWC to 40403, Julian said those who wish to help the campaign may quickly and easily enter a donation of any amount.

More information about how to help may be obtained by contacting the United Way at 423-282-5682 or found online at www.unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org.

