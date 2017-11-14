'Even if they're forgetting, they're not forgotten:' Woman hopes to honor her mother with Alzheimer's grant

That’s how the Elizabeth Edwards Grant was born, with the help of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a state organization devoted to funding Alzheimer’s care and research.

Edwards-Olson said she conceived the idea to help others suffering from the disease when she had a signing event for her book, “When the Sun Shines Through,” a children’s book about the disease. At the signing, she noticed how many people touched by the disease came together.

Her book was inspired by her experiences caring for her mother before her passing.

“My mom forgot how to tell me she loved me or who I was. You get so caught up in these horrible moments,” she said.

In the midst of these hardships, Edwards-Olson realized the importance of family and community.

“That’s what the book is about — coming together as a team and a family,” she said. “Underneath that mask of Alzheimer’s, they’re still there, so you have to cherish every moment you have with them.”

Edwards-Olson said one of the main things that motivated the fundraiser was witnessing the experiences of other Alzheimer’s patients when her mother was in assisted care. She was disheartened to see how many patients with Alzheimer’s suffer with the disease alone, with limited support.

“One thing that broke my heart was the people who didn’t have family,” she said. “I really saw how that lack of family being involved took a toll on them.

“They’re just looking for someone to remind them that — even if they’re forgetting — they’re not forgotten.”

Though her mother, who served as an Army nurse, had a lot of support from her colleagues, friends and family, other low-income patients struggled for basic necessities.

“To think someone who has done so much can’t have basic care hurts so much,” she said. “You do start to think about those that can’t afford simple things.”

Luckily, Edwards-Olson said the Elizabeth Edwards Grant has already started to pick up speed. The project has already raised more than $2,000 to help patients struggling with Alzheimer’s throughout the region.

“Within a matter of a couple months, we’ve already started to be able to help people,” she said. “The outpouring of support has blown me away, and I think part of that is that they know 100 percent of it is going back to the community.”

To support the Elizabeth Edwards Grant, Edwards-Olson and others will host A Feast to Remember on Nov. 17, from 4:30 to 8:30 at the Barn at Boone Falls, 1770 Old Gray Station Road, Johnson City. The event will feature music, food, fall games and silent auctions featuring dozens of donated items.

The fundraiser event will be open to the public, and all of the money raised from this night of fellowship and remembrance will go toward continuing Edwards-Olson’s mission of helping those throughout the community and funding research for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It’s going to be a great night to honor those we have lost and show our support for those fighting the disease,” Edwards-Olson said of the event.

A limited number of tickets will be available on www.eventbrite.com for a donation of $25. For more information about the event or the Elizabeth Edwards Grant project, contact Edwards-Olson at 423-440-8510.