East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy begins fundraising drive

Ron Marvel, director of development for the Christian Home, said last year, the supporters of the Give Thanks Campaign responded to the plea for an additional $40,000 in order to meet rising costs of operation.

“We continue to need these funds this year to keep our doors open to the community and are asking once again that you help to raise $40,000 for the continued need.”

“This year, we ask that you dig a bit deeper in your pockets now and ongoing throughout the year,” Marvel said. “We were able to serve 16 young girls last year with seven of these girls dedicating their lives to Christ.”

Marvel said the home does not take any state funding. He said that has been the case since 2004, when the state “red flagged” our contract for our strong church attendance policy. He said at that time the board of directors and the leadership made the difficult decision to stop receiving state funds.

“We lost over half of our budget overnight. Many child-caring organizations across our region were forced to close their doors, but thanks to faithful givers, we have remained true to our mission statement.”

He said the home has been successful in its mission over the past few years. There have been 24 girls from the home who were baptized in past six years.

Marvel said this year, the home must replace its 14-year-old minivan, as well as other ongoing maintenance needs of its beautiful but aging 71-year-old campus. “We need sustained and continued giving throughout the year,” Marvel said.

The home’s asks all of its supporters to remember its ministry during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season by contributing to the Give Thanks campaign.

“As you and your loved ones celebrate the joy of this special time of year, we encourage you to share with the ETCHA ministry a monetary gift equal to or greater than the amount that you spend on your Thanksgiving or Christmas meal. Each year our supporters respond generously and we thank you and, above all, we thank our lord and savior, Jesus Christ. No amount is too small and we ask that you once again give richly.”

He said ETCHA is a 501(c)3 organization and every dollar is tax deductible.