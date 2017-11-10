Second Harvest Thanksgiving drive falls short

At the close of Thursday’s project ending radiothon, the dive was 3,000 food box sponsorships or about $75,000 short of goal, prompting the food bank to put out an eleventh-hour plea for help early Friday morning.

“We need your help. We've made a commitment to provide a special Thanksgiving meal to 6,200 families in Northeast Tennessee and we only have 3,500 of them sponsored at this point,” Second Harvest said in a statement

By 2 p.m on Friday, the shortfall had been reduced to less than 2,500, donations were continuing to come in and the staff and volunteers at the regional food bank in Gray were still hopeful the need will be met.

Donations are still being accepted even as volunteers converge on the food bank for a final day of Thanksgiving food box packing today (Saturday, Nov. 11).

Kathy Smith, interim community relations director for Second Harvest, said the boxes will be distributed to community pantries and churches across the eight-county region next week, and at this late hour, she said the best way to help is through an online donation to “Project Thanksgiving” at the Second Harvest website. Monetary donations may also be made by phone or may be dropped off at the food bank today between 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

In its final appeal for assistance released to the media Friday, the food bank said a $25 family sponsorship can make a difference for a child who may otherwise be unable to gather round a table with his loved ones and enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving feast with a turkey and all the trimmings.

The press release states, “Your support will give families a reason to give thanks. Please go to our website www.netfoodbank.org and make your donation to Project Thanksgiving today. Donations can also be made by phone, 423-279-0430, ext. 201, or by delivering a check or cash to Second Harvest's facility at 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.”

Email Sue Guinn Legg at slegg@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow her on Twitter @sueleggjcpress. Like her on Facebook at facebook.com/sueleggjcpress.