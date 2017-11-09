One-of-a-kind crafts offered at Elizabethton Woman's Club sale

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday.

There will be 58 booths occupied by talented craftsmen who make all the items they have for sale. The items include everything from quilts to jewelry to carvings to jellies and fresh sourdough bread.

The club, an affiliate of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, uses the proceeds it generates from the sale to provide five scholarships each year, one to each high school in the county and the city.

The students are selected by the school staff and the club places no stipulations to the field of study for which the recipient chooses to use the grant.

Some of the crafts include birdhouses built by Milton Barrisford. He said he uses an assembly line technique, but estimates each house takes two and a half days. They include metal roofs, hinges to allow easy cleaning after use and a 1.25-inch hole.