Carter County Car Club shopped for Angels on Thursday

The club just held its monthly meeting and divided the money earned during the cruise-ins and the annual car show. All the proceeds go to children's needs. This was a great year for the club, with big crowds attending most of the weekly events and people giving generously to the club's collection barrels placed at the entrances to downtown.

The club decided to donate the following amounts to its favorite children's charities:

• The Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree: $6,000.

• The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County: $3,500.

• The accelerated reading program of the Carter County School System: $2,700.

• The Children's Evangelism Fellowship, $2,000.

• The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Carter County: $1,000.

• The Friends Down syndrome: $300.

On Thursday came the part that was just as enjoyable and required every bit as much thought as dropping a big block engine in a '57 Chevy. Club members were given 80 cards representing 80 boys and girls whose names had been placed on this year's Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Car lovers wander through the aisles of the Elizabethton Wal-Mart on Thursday morning, searching for just the right winter coat for a 10-year-old boy, or just the right doll for an 8-year-old girl.

The club divided the $6,000 it was donating to the Angel Tree program into 80 angels. Each one would receive $75 in toys, clothing and other needs that had been requested on the Angel Tree cards.

The club members were joined by Capt. Laura Cox, Capt. Michael Cox and Laura Springer of the Salvation Army.

"Thank you," Michael Cox told the club members. "You do this every year. What you are doing has such a big impact. … We are grateful you care enough about these kids and take the time and the money to make things better for them."

But it was a labor of love for the club members. Many of the member shoppers agreed with Sandy and Lynn Taylor. The couple said they have participated in the shopping for the angels for the past four or five Christmas seasons and said “It is a lot of fun. We enjoy it.”