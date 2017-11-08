Elizabethton Kiwanis offering pancakes on Saturday

The club will be celebrating its 55th Annual Pancake Day at First United Methodist Church on East E Street. The breakfast will be served from 7-10:30 a.m. Diners may eat at the church or carry-outs will be available.

Tickets are available at the door and are $7 each. That buys a breakfast which consists of pancakes and sausage with pancake syrup. Diners have a choice of beverages between milk, orange juice or coffee.

Pancake Day is the local club's biggest fundraiser. Proceeds from the sale go to support the club's many youth activities, which include being a major sponsor of the Carter County Head Start, all the 4-H programs in Carter County and the Special Education Picnic, held every May in Cat Island Park.

The funds also support the clubs in individual schools. Kiwanis sponsors K-Kids at Harold McCormick, East Side and West Side elementary schools and Key Clubs at Elizabethton High School and Unaka High School. Both the Key Clubs have more than 40 members.