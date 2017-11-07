Morris-Baker Funeral Home launches Facebook drive for Christmas Box

For every new “like” the funeral home’s Facebook page receives through Dec. 15, Morris-Baker will donate $1 to the Christmas Box drive to provide holiday food to approximately 1,600 area families and seniors in need, including the families of every Salvation Army Angel Tree child in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties

“The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is a cause that has always been near and dear to our heart,” Morris-Baker President Preston McKee said “We’re excited to once again support them in this way”.

For more information about the fundraiser or to like the page and help the Christmas Box visit facebook.com/morrisbakerfuneralhome.