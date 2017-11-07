First Baptist turns Thanksgiving into Feast of Sharing

That is the philosophy of the church’s annual Feast of Sharing, which takes place on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is a literal feast of a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and the feast is open and free to anyone in the community who has a need, or simply wants to share this holiday with others in the community.

The meal is not just for charity. Anyone who would otherwise have their Thanksgiving alone is welcome. That includes students from East Tennessee State University and Milligan College who cannot get home for the holiday.

Lisa Bunn, chairwoman of the Feast of Sharing committee said last year there were more than 1,000 people served. With a meal of such size, Bunn said, “We are already at work on this year’s feast.” The menu is a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with roast turkey, gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, sweet potatoes and rolls.

Bunn said the birds are cooked by Food City of Elizabethton. The rest of the meal is prepared and assembled at the church. “The desserts are made at home by the ladies of the church,” Bunn said.

The dinners are served at the church and also delivered to those who can’t come to the church. Volunteers will also drive to a diner’s home to transport them to the church and back if they so desire.

With all the transportation, food preparation and the post-meal cleanup, Bunn said about 60 to 70 volunteers are needed. That includes adults and youths from the church, but there are also some volunteers who are not members of the church. She said work begins Thanksgiving morning around 7 for those who would like to work early. Others can get started after the dinner is over at 12:30 p.m. Most of the volunteers will be finished in plenty of time to enjoy their own Thanksgiving dinner with their own family in the afternoon.

In addition to the meal, Bunn said there will also be an open coat closet where donated winter coats are being given away to those in need. The coats range in size from infant sizes to adults. Most of the coats have been slightly used.

Bunn said the members of the church feel they are blessed to be able to provide the feast.

“Our church family has been so blessed and we want to share our blessings with others,” Bunn said. “In fact, we feel we get a larger blessing by giving this feast than the people who are receiving the food.”