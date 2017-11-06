United Way gives, receives

Each year, Food City teams up with United Way, and celebrities from around the community sign up to serve a two-hour bagging appearance at a local Food City on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Celebrity volunteers are needed. To sign up, call United Way of Washington County at 423-282-5682.

Recently, members of United Way of Washington County Tennessee accepted donations from Citigroup and Crye-Leike Realtors on behalf of the organization’s yearly fundraising campaign.

Totals from the Crye-Leike presentation reflect proceeds from a dinner at Texas Roadhouse, the auction of music and sports memorabilia and personal donations from staff members.

This year’s campaign goal is $1.8 million.

Additionally, the United Way of Washington County Tennessee received on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the results of the Socktober Sock Drive for the Homeless. The organization has received 2,339 pairs of socks, beating their initial goal of 1,200 for distribution to their agencies that serve those in need. October became “Socktober” in order to bring new socks in all sizes to the homeless and other underserved factions of Washington County.

The new socks include many warm and colorful styles in all sizes.

Collection boxes for drop off locations included Salon Solo, Johnson City Morning Rotary Club, Red Pig BBQ, The Haircrafters, Country at Heart, Spine and Sports Chiropractor, Re/Max Checkmate, Veritas Insurance, Chick-fil-A, Johnson City Crossings, Memorial Community Center and FCA at Grandview Elementary School.

For more information about United Way of Washington County Tennessee, visit www.uwowc.org or the organization’s Facebook page, or call 423-282-5682.

Have community news to share? Email Sheri Walker at swalker@johnsoncitypress.com.