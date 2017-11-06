Good Samaritan on drive to share Thanksgiving with 750 families and seniors in need

On Monday, fundraising toward the approximate $75,000 cost of the holiday food distribution was $15,000 short of goal, or a little ahead of the dollars raised at this time last year.

The ministry’s greatest need Monday was for frozen turkeys, canned goods and other nonperishable items to fill the holiday food box for families; $35 sponsorships for a food box for one family or a fully prepared Thanksgiving meal for the family of seniors, veterans or disabled adults; and volunteers to help pack and deliver all of the above.

“We want to make sure everyone in our region can experienced the fullness of the Thanksgiving season,” Good Samaritan Ministry Director Aaron Murphy said.

“It’s going to take the community’s help, support and prayers to do it. And we are believing that we can be of help to all of those who have knocked on the door this holiday season.

For those who can help, Murphy said, “We want to make it known to the community that there are a lot of people in need and the reality is, the need is increasing.

“We do have a waiting list and we are still taking names. They are still signing up.”

All total, Good Samaritan expects to feed more than 3,000 people through its Thanksgiving food outreach.

For families, Good Samaritan will distribute food boxes containing a frozen turkey, all the makings of a holiday meal and enough supplemental food items, paper products, cleaning supplies and toiletries to last a family of four about two weeks. For seniors, veterans and disabled adults who are unable to cook, the ministry will deliver a fully cooked turkey with all the holiday sides.

The distribution will be conducted Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 20-22, with help from local police officers and firefighters who have made it a Thanksgiving tradition to take part in Good Samaritan meal deliveries.

For others who wish to volunteer, food box packing will continue daily through the week of the distribution, when even more hands will be needed to load and deliver food.

Volunteers may call the ministry at 423-928-1958 to schedule a time slot or stop by the ministry at 100 N. Roan St. any weekday between 9 a.m.-noon or 1-3 p.m

Frozen turkeys and nonperishable food donations may be dropped off at the ministry during the weekday operating hours listed above.

Or a monetary donation to the ministry earmarked for “Thanksgiving” may be made online at goodsamjc.org or by mail to Good Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605.

