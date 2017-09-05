Cherokee students work to help hurricane relief efforts gain a foothold

Hoping to help provide Houston residents with the essentials they need after the devastating Hurricane Harvey, Principal Mary Nell McIntyre encouraged her students to gather socks to send to some of the thousands displaced by the storm.

McIntyre said she came up with the idea after reading “Love Story,” a book by Karen Kingsbury. In the novel, one of the characters becomes involved in flood relief efforts and discovers the need for socks among those affected by the flood.

After being inspired by the book, McIntyre said she thought this would be an easy way for students to help out. She said gathering socks, in comparison to raising money, has helped the students “associate (their donations) with a real person.”

Before the campaign began, McIntyre said students at Cherokee have been curious about what has been happening in Houston, and they’ve also been curious about how they could help.

“I’ve had kids say things like, ‘I’ve been to Houston I know where that is,’ and ’My grandma lives in Houston,” she said. “I think they were making a connection with the people it’s actually affected.”

McIntyre said students have already gathered 500 pairs for the victims within a few days of the “Sock it to Harvey” campaign, which is set to end Friday. Though donating a pack of socks is a simple task, McIntyre said she believes this could make a big difference for many of the victims in Houston.

“Everybody regardless of income or age wears socks,” she said. “We figured it’d be a good way to help out.”

On Tuesday, she said students and community members around the school have continued bringing more packs of socks.

“As of this morning, we have completely filled two big trashcans with socks that we’ve been collecting since last Thursday,” she said. “We’ve had a few people from the community bring a bag.”

McIntyre said the school is not yet sure what the shipping costs for the donations will be, or whether these donations will go directly to a location in Houston. She did, however, say that the school will be able to cover any necessary shipping costs using some of the money the school received from their appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which awarded the school $100,000 as part of the show’s Thanks A Billion Campaign.