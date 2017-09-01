Tennessee school districts rally to aid counterparts in Houston

Elizabethton and its Barnaby School Project is one of fewer than 20 schools nationwide selected to participate in the XQ Super School Project, an effort to help develop innovations for a 21st century classroom. Another Super School participant is the Houston Independent School District's Furr Institute for Innovative Thinking.

So when the EHS students saw hundreds of images of Houston children their age struggling with floods, it was a natural reaction to join local and state students banding together to provide relief.

"We reach out to them as students, teachers and a community, but also as members of the XQ family," the Elizabethton City School System announced in a press release.

The system said it would accept donations for Harvey victims in the Houston Independent School District.

“Many Houston Independent School District families have been devastated by the catastrophic flooding in the Houston area caused by Hurricane Harvey,” a note on the Elizabethton Schools website said. “Those interested in donating new and unused clothing, shoes, underwear, socks, uniforms and school supplies, as well as canned food and water may donate items at the Elizabethton High School Library. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Sep. 8.”

Kevin Ward, director of schools for the Carter County School System, asked that system’s principals in an email to begin raising items for the Texas school systems.

“We are Volunteers from Carter County and I feel we need to respond,” he wrote. “In 1998 there were school systems in Tennessee and around the country who assisted us during our time of need following a devastating flood. I would appreciate if you would begin a fundraising request for items listed on the email.”

Dale Lynch, executive director of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, announced that school systems from around the state have joined together in a school supply drive, known as Tennessee Volunteers For Texas, to provide new school supplies and money for the students in hurricane ravaged areas. Williamson County Schools in Franklin is working with Williamson County Government to provide a centralized collection site for donations from Mountain City to Memphis.

“There are many kind and generous hearts among the school districts in the State of Tennessee,” said Lynch, who formerly served as director of schools of the Elizabethton School System.

Lynch said Tennessee school districts will be collecting only new items in their original form. Those items include backpacks, college or standard ruled paper, No. 2 pencils, scissors, glue and crayons. School buses are also being accepted, and Lynch said that several school districts are working to donate one or more surplus buses to school districts in Texas.

In his email, Carter County’s Ward said system officials will make plans to get the items collected to the Williamson County Distribution Center.

“Please talk to your counselors and let’s get started with our collection of needed items,” Ward wrote. “The people in South Texas are suffering terribly. As a collective group, let’s show our support in their time of need.”

The Houston Independent School District is also accepting donations to help families recover, and 100 percent of the funds raised will go directly to helping district students and families. Donations may be made by going to www.houstonisd.org/Page/164281. Donors should specify “Harvey” as the purpose of the donation.

Donations can also be shipped to: HISD Harvey Donations, Delmar Fieldhouse, 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, TX 77092.