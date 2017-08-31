New group dreaming it forward for community's less fortunate

To get the ball rolling for the latest in their series of charitable projects, the group known as Phenomenal Visions is inviting the community to join them for an evening of music, fun and fundraising Sept. 23 at the Best Western Hotel.

The group’s “First Annual Fall Extravaganza” will feature the music of Beale Street AllStars Band of Memphis. Proceeds will help provide Thanksgiving baskets and clothing and toys for children to be delivered to low-income homes across the Tri-Cities.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased from any of the five Phenomenal Visions members, or by calling the group’s founder, Jane Fields Smith at 423-946-9299, Melissa Morrison at 423-946-9299 or by email to PhenomenalVisions@gmail.com.

Group member Shelli Fields said the benefit will also give Phenomenal Visions a chance to introduce itself to the community, to share its charitable mission and to encourage others to join them. “Everybody is welcome, women, men and people of all types,” she said.

Jane, who organized the group about six months ago, said Phenomenal Visions’ purpose is to give back to the community and to help its less fortunate members.

Their projects have so far included a shoe drive for the homeless program at Good Samaritan Ministries, a collection of donated items for police officers to give to children who are removed from their homes because of abuse, neglect or other dangerous situations, and an end-of-school ice cream party for the kids at Carver Recreation Center.

“I have to say we were very surprised by the turnout and the willingness to help,” Jane said of their past projects.

In a few weeks, she said, the group will be visiting a nursing home to sit and talk with the elderly, to distribute gift bags among them and to bring in children to put on a talent show for their entertainment.

The Fall Extravaganza is their first big fundraiser and will help provide funds for the group’s holiday distributions.

Watch for updates on the benefit and more about the group at the Phenomenal Visions page on Facebook.

College football season has arrived and Coalition for Kids will be kicking off the Southeastern Conference season tonight at Holiday Inn with the fifth annual Tailgate Party and $10,000 raffle.

The party starts at 6 in the hotel ballroom and will include a tailgate cookout, big-screen viewing of the season opening SEC Thursday Night Football game and an evening-long silent auction of gifts, including four one-day, park-hopper tickets to Disney World. Raffle tickets are $100 and good for prize drawings to be conducted throughout the night counting down to the final $10,000 grand prize.

For tickets or more information, contact Ramona Tevis at 423-434-2031, ext 803 or rtevis@coalitionforkids.org.

If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538 or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.

