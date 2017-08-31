Johnson City Church of God Johnson City Church of God to hold two-day yard sale Johnson City Press • Today at 2:50 PM Johnson City Church of God, 1908 Indian Ridge Road, will hold a church yard sale Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day in the church fellowship hall. A variety of household items, clothing and other good will be sold. Food items, including a bake sale, will be included in the sale. All proceeds and donations will go toward special projects for the church. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.