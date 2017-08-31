logo

Johnson City Church of God

Johnson City Church of God to hold two-day yard sale

Johnson City Press • Today at 2:50 PM

Johnson City Church of God, 1908 Indian Ridge Road, will hold a church yard sale Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day in the church fellowship hall.

A variety of household items, clothing and other good will be sold. Food items, including a bake sale, will be included in the sale.

All proceeds and donations will go toward special projects for the church.

