Tree Streets yard sale set for early September RUN between 8-31 and 9-3

The yard sale encompasses the 35-block neighborhood known as the “Tree Streets,” bounded by University Parkway, West Walnut Street and South Roan Street in the southern section of Johnson City.

Over its 28 years, the yard sale has grown from a handful of neighbors participating to nearly 200, with over 15,000 buyers from all over the region and neighboring states. With its growth, the yard sale has become an important annual fundraising opportunity for local churches, charities and student groups.

In past years, some of these nonprofit groups have included Johnson City Schools Orchestra, The Downtown Clinic, PEO Higher Education for Women, families wanting to adopt children, Little City Roller Derby Team, University School International Trips, CASA: Court Appointed Special Advocates and World Vision-Glasses for children worldwide.

In addition to great yard sale finds, many participants offer delicious home-cooked foods, including breakfast, lunch and desserts. Numerous West Walnut Street restaurants are also open during the yard sale.

The Southside Neighborhood Organization provides clean portable restrooms for sale attendees at Veterans Park beside South Side School.

For more information, visit SNO at www.tree-streets.com.