Jonesborough art exhibit to raise funds for women and girls

The Journeys of Women V art show will showcase the work of women artists from the region starting Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. in Jonesborough’s McKinney Center to raise funding for organizations and agencies dedicated to aiding women and girls.

Now in its fifth year, the art show is a major annual fundraiser for The Women’s Fund of Northeast Tennessee, part of a national organization that takes on family and community challenges like poverty, domestic violence, education, job training, health issues and others.

On Sept. 7, the organization will hold an patron party at the McKinney Center for donors to celebrate the exhibit’s opening. Afterward, Sept. 8-16, the art show will be open to the public, and the works will be up for sale, with proceeds going to the Women’s Fund.

At last year’s Journeys of Women Art Show, work from more than 22 women artists were featured.

In the past five years, the nonprofit awarded grants to several nearby programs, including the Red Legacy Recovery Program in Elizabethton offering help to women dealing with substance abuse issues, the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County’s career preparation and life skills training program, and a summer program at Tusculum College for low-income high school girls.

The Women’s Fund has awarded 23 grants in total, providing more than $300,000 to 16 organizations in the area.

In addition to funding, the organization’s work also helps the agencies it supports with community awareness, public relations, leadership and volunteer development and nonprofit management training.

This year, the nonprofit’s board hopes to tackle the lack of educational access locally, with a focus on mentoring.

“We are asking the questions and finding the solution to the best way to ensure that low-income women and girls have access to educational opportunities that guarantee a living wage and a sustainable economic future,” the organization said in a press release announcing the art exhibit. “It is the board’s belief that the lack of education seen in the 25-county area can be most often attributed to the lack of access — at the primary, secondary and post-secondary levels. If the WFET can develop and adopt strategies to remove the obstacles and provide access, then the opportunities for education will improve and therefore the attainment of education levels will improve as well.”

The gold-level sponsor for this year’s patron party is The Trust Company, a Knoxville investment firm. Silver sponsors are BCS Wealth Management, Cynthia Burnley and Bob Riser, Fidelity Investments - Johnson City, Judy Ingala, Le and Mike Alread, Linda Spence and Pat Green.

The Women’s Fund of East Tennessee claims to be one of the only funds in the area dedicated to a regional approach in researching, vetting and granting funds to organizations within its network focused on improving the lives of women and girls.

Board members consider programs and agencies and their abilities to break down barriers to sustainability for low-income women and girls.