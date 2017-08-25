Boys and Girls Club has big night

Before the event started, Elizabeth Williams, the club’s resource development and marketing director, was already anticipating it was going to be a good night. She said there had been growth in terms of ticket sales and sponsorships.

But just how big a night it was going to be for the club and its children was not known until the dinner was over and the donations were counted. “We raised $19,905 at the event tonight,” Williams said, referring to donations made at the tables of the diners. Even better news was those donations are going to be matched, dollar for dollar, by a friend of the club who wishes to remain anonymous.

Williams said those donations, along with all other money raised by the event, totaled $67,435. That blows away last year’s total of $38,000. The annual Steak ‘N’ Burger has quickly become the club’s biggest fundraiser.

The dinner’s keynote speaker, University of Tennessee Athletic Director John Currie, also sensed how big a night it was going to be for the club. He told the audience that he was going to go back to Knoxville and tell last year’s keynote speaker, University of Tennessee Head Basketball Coach Rick Barnes, how much of a bigger night he had.

While the evening was satisfying in many ways for the adults who attended, it was really a night for the children. The event gave many of them a chance to practice their social graces and interact with lots of adults from the community. But most of all, the money will be used to make sure that every child who walks through the doors of the club is provided with critical resources like meals, mentors, college trips, academic trips and character-building activities.