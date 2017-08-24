Steak 'N' Burger once again sees donations doubled

The event has become the primary fundraiser for the organization and helps guarantee that the club does not have to turn away any child in need of its many services.

Commenting on the success of this year's Steak 'N' Burger dinner on Thursday night, Elizabeth Williams, resource development and marketing director for the club, said "there has been growth in the number of sponsors and in ticket revenue."

Even keynote speaker John Currie, athletic director at the University of Tennessee, expressed his pride in the growth. Currie said Volunteer head basketball coach Rick Barnes was the keynote speaker last year and he was going to tell Barnes that last year's record was surpassed.

Last year, the club raised around $21,600 in ticket sales. That figure is expected to be exceeded by 30 percent. The goal for donations on Thursday night was $10,000. Board Director Corey Paulson said an anonymous donor is going to match the total amount of the donations.

The donors heard about what an impact the club makes by one of the parents who has their children in the club.

Freda Palmer told the audience that she has two children, but a few years ago she had to began fostering five other children. She said the club has provided her family with a lot of help during the year and even taken the children on field trips to such places as Gatlinburg, where they have seen and experienced things they could not have enjoyed any other way.

"The club has always been there for them," Palmer told the audience. "By being here, they are going to a happy, safe place. Thank you for being there for the children and for being there for the parents, too."

Paulson told the audience about the professional staff and the caring environment of the club. He said "this is the best place for a kid to be in Elzabethton if he can't be at home."

Currie took time to speak to the club members in attendance. The theme of the dinner was "Building Great Futures," and he told the boys and girls to keep working toward their future and assured them "there is a place for you at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and East Tennessee State."

The event was more than just a fundraiser for the members. It was a chance for many of them to practice social skills and interact with adults. Some got to do even more, such as Noah, who served as co-emcee with WJHL's Josh Smith and demonstrated a keen sense of timing in delivering his lines.

Donations to the club may be made online at http://www.bgcecc.org/donate. For more information, call 423-543-2946.