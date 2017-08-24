Johnson City Brewing owner to walk across Tennessee to benefit St. Jude's

See Bill Lee’s ongoing tractor tour and Randy Boyd’s run across Tennessee.

But Johnson City businessman Eric Latham isn’t running for public office and doesn’t have immediate political aspirations.

On Saturday, which happens to be his 36th birthday, Latham will begin a five-week stroll across the state with a goal of raising $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

As a husband of six years, a father to two girls and owner of two businesses, including the bustling Johnson City Brewing Company, Latham is leaving plenty behind to complete this personal venture, which he’s contemplated since moving to Johnson City in 2011.

“As a former journalist, I felt like we were living in an increasingly fast-paced world. And walking — instead of running, instead of bicycling, instead of driving — is a slow-enough process where you can walk with other people, interview them, talk about causes and talk about community,” Latham said.

“I think it’s more important than ever right now in our society, that we work together on causes and issues that are important to all of us, to have civilized conversation and dialogue about issues ranging from health care for children to education, immigration and the economy.”

Latham said community engagement is a major reason why he founded Johnson City Brewing Company and the Tap Room soon after.

“I never thought I made the best home brew. I just wanted a place for people to get together tell some funny stories but also talk about some of these important community issues,” Latham said.

In 2004, Latham founded Walk About America, a company that organizes walks and hikes to support good causes.

One year later, Latham raised $21,000 for cancer research during a 3,591-mile, cross-country walk from Nags Head, North Carolina, to San Francisco. Afterward, he wrote two books detailing his journey, “Take Steps with a Purpose” and “Entitled to a Nation.”

Latham said he chose to donate all the proceeds from the Tennessee walk to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital because of his two daughters, one of which has been treated at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, an affiliate of St. Jude.

“We thought, when we were trying to choose this cause for Walking Across Tennessee, what would be one that Tennesseans would care about, get involved with and hopefully make a donation? And it just became clear to us that St. Jude was the one,” Latham said.

Hoping to complete the trip by Oct. 1, Latham anticipates the walk will take about 37 days, beginning with a 11-mile walk from Mountain City to Shady Valley on Saturday.

Instead of sleeping in a tent, like he did in 2005, Latham will have a pop-up camper strategically parked at each stop where he will rest each night.

Along the way, Latham said several breweries located along the route will host fundraisers to benefit his endeavor.

“We’re coordinating with breweries all across the state to try and set up events to help raise money for St. Jude. One of the main goals with this is to show the world and Tennesseans that breweries do much more than make and sell beer,” Latham said.

On Aug. 18, Johnson City Brewing Company hosted a launch party, with $1 from each pint going towards St. Jude. Although he hasn’t started yet, Latham has already raised $4,372, or 43 percent towards his $10,000 goal.

To follow Latham across the state, visit www.facebook.com/takestepswithapurpose or www.walkacrosstennessee.org, where he will be writing blog posts and sharing photos. To donate to St. Jude, click on the “Donate” link at the top of the page.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.