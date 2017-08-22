Elizabethton Twins salute Richard Barker for years of support

Richard Barker was called out of the stands and onto the field at Joe O'Brien Stadium, where Elizabethton city officials, Twins staff members, coaches, players and fans saluted him for his recent donation to the effort to bring the stadium up to Minor League specifications.

Prior to the game between the Twins and the visiting Johnson City Cardinals, Barker presented a personal check for $28,000 to city officials. The money is to be used to pay the architect’s fees for the stadium upgrades.

"I hope this jump-starts community support," Barker said.

Barker has not only provided his own funds in an effort to keep the Twins in Elizabethton for years to come, he has also devoted a lot of his time. He served as a member of the Elizabethton Twins Task Force, a city council-appointed group that worked on reaching an accommodation between the city and the Minnesota Twins.

While Barker has been active during the recent effort to retain the Elizabethton Twins, his association with the team goes back to before the Twins came to town.

From 1972-76, when Barker was in high school, he worked on the grounds crew for the city's Park and Recreation Department. During that time his uncle, Joe O'Brien, was a member of the City Council.

O'Brien was instrumental in convincing the Minnesota Twins to locate its rookie team in Elizabethton. When the announcement was made that the Twins were coming, Barker was kept busy on a new field and stadium for the team.

Barker remembers the spring before the team arrived was an extremely wet one and the only way to get the new field ready was to take sod from many of the city's parks. The sod took root and was firmly in place for the Twins’ arrival. The team has now called Elizabethton home for 43 years.

While Barker's donation was in honor of his uncle, Joe O'Brien, he made another recent donation to the creation of Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School in honor of his late wife, Marilynn. He said she was a proud member of the Betsy Band and they had enjoyed many evenings together at the old Brown-Childress Stadium.