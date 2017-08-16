Night race delivers major boost to area children’s charities

Last year more than 90 nonprofit child service agencies in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia shared in a record $1 million in annual SCC fundraising proceeds. Bristol SCC President Claudia Byrd on Monday projected another $300,000 could be raised before the checkered flag flies Saturday night.

While two of SCC’s largest August events — Monday’s 19th Annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament and the Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction — have concluded, a long line of others are revving up.

SCC’s Night Race 5K runs Thursday at the race track and will conclude with a viewing party of the Fitzgerald Peterbilt Transporter Parade that will roll along Volunteer Parkway starting at 9:30 p.m. at the downtown Family Race Night festivities and concluding at 10 with a fireworks display at the track.

Presented by Bojangles’, the foot race starts at 8:30 p.m at the track and includes a jaunt down the Thunder Valley dragway, through the “Last Great Colosseum” and around its famous half-mile oval. The entry fee is $25. Registration can be completed at the track or online at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Bristol or at www.bristol.speedwaycharities.org.

The Meade Tractor Cornhole Classic will take place Friday and Saturday in the Fan Engagement Area at BMS. Qualifying rounds will start at noon on Friday and the championship will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday. The entry fee is $40 per team. Signup can be completed at track but early registration at www.bristol.speedwaycharities.org is recommended to ensure a slot.

For race fans age 14 and older who want to experience the thrill of a high-speed laps on high banks of Bristol, Half-Mile Hot Laps with drivers from Seat Time Racing School will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Packages start $49 for five laps with a portion of the proceeds going to SCC. For details visit www.SeatTimeRacingSchool.com.

The second annual Food City Red Bucket Brigade, a red bucket collection in the BMS grandstands, will be conducted during the first caution period or at the 50-lap mark of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shop NRA Night Race, whichever comes first. Volunteers will pass around red buckets in the grandstands and encourage fans to drop in their loose change for SCC.

Fans at the track will also have an opportunity to enter Grand Home Furnishings’ 50/50 Raffle for a chance to win up to $100,000. Tickets are $10 and available at any SCC booth at BMS. The winning ticket will be drawn during the night race on Saturday.

To help children in need in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, fans can also look for Johnsonville Brats and beverages on sale in the trackside carnival area on Friday and Saturday with a portion of the proceeds going to SCC.

