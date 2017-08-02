Drop Farm finds a summer mission in Planting Seeds of Change

But there was a need the farm has been able to meet during its most productive time of the year.

"Planting Seeds of Change" was developed between Melissa Loveless, career technical education principal at Unaka high School and Ben Cole, program director for Recovery Soldiers Ministries.

Recovery Soldier Ministries is a faith-based 12-month recovery program for men who suffer from addiction.

The program, which runs from May 29 to Aug. 18, provides farming opportunities as a means of promoting sustainable life skills for the future.

Under the direction of Cole, Recovery Soldier Ministries members will learn all aspects of farming at the Drop Collaborative. In addition, the harvest from the men’s work will be donated to the community to help feed the needy.

According to the Drop Collaborative, when Cole was asked "how has the Drop Collaborative curriculum you are following for this summer program and the Drop Curriculum's overall mission affected you and the men you advise and teach this summer?"

Cole answered: "Planting Seeds of Change is a great experience for not only myself but for the RSM men. Every day that we come to tend to the farm is a day of growth for us all. As we watch the vegetables grow we think of our own spiritual lives. We must water, weed and tend to our own spiritual lives in order to produce much fruit. The animals are also a great blessing to us, this teaches the men responsibility and grew their hearts to take care of them. The Drop Collaborative's program has had a great impact on RSM and we are so very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it this year!"