Benefit ride to be held for family of Dustin Curtis

The ride will take place on Saturday, July 29. Registration for the ride will take place at Kiwanis Park on West G Street beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is $15 per vehicle (motorcycle or car) and $5 per passenger. The ride will begin between 10 and 10:30. The rain date, if needed, will by July 30.

T-shirts for the event are on sale for $12.

After the ride, there will be a social time with food trucks at the location. There will be live music provided by Railway Express Band. All proceeds will be donated to the Curtis Family.

Curtis was living in Watauga at the time of the fatal crash. He was operating a 2007 Yamaha F6S motorcycle and was traveling north on North Lynn Avenue about 5 p.m. that Sunday. As he was negotiating a curve, his motorcycle tire went over a metal storm drain grate on the right side of the street, then struck a curb. Curtis continued onto the sidewalk and struck a yellow concrete post.

He had been a member of the Elizabethton Fire Department for two years at the time of the crash.

"He started on June 22, 2015," Fire Chief Barry Carrier said. "He came to us as a rookie and he became certified quickly and integrated into the department very well."

For more information on the benefit ride, call 444-1803 or 956-5129.